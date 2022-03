PRAIRIE GROVE

All U Can Eat Breakfast

American Legion 146 will host its monthly breakfast from 7-11 a.m., Saturday, March 12 at the Legion building, 120 S. Neal St. in Prairie Grove. Breakfast will be biscuits and gravy, bacon, sausage, eggs, pancakes, coffee, milk, chocolate milk and orange juice. Cost is $7 adult, $3 kids 6 and under. All proceeds go to the legion to help local Cub Scouts and local veterans and for college scholarships.