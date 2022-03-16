Abshier Now Senior Statesman Among Active Football Head Coaches

Following is a list of the coaches who spent the most seasons as head coach at one single school and the years spent there:

Rank^Coach^School^Tenure^Seasons

1.^Mike Malham^Cabot^1981-2018^38

2.^Jarrell William^Springdale^1965-2000^36

2.^David Alpe^Malvern^1966-2001^36

4.^Bernie Cox^Little Rock Central^1975-2009^35

5.^Tom Harrell^Mountainburg^1990-2021^32

5.^Sam Coleman^Camden^1925-1956^32

7.^Frank Vines^Alma^1976-2006^31

8.^Danny Abshier^Prairie Grove^1993-present^29

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove's Danny Abshier becomes the senior statesman as the longest active tenured high school head football coach in Arkansas with the retirement of Tom Harrell at Mountainburg.

Abshier's longevity and success rank right up there with the best of them as he approaches his 30th season. His 29 seasons at the helm in Prairie Grove rank eighth all-time among the longest tenures at one school in state history according to a list compiled by Leland Barclay, publisher of the Barclay Football Almanac.

Barclay's list showcases Mike Malham's 38 seasons at Cabot from 1981-2018 at the top of the list followed by a tie for No. 2 between Jarrell Williams at Springdale from 1965-2000 and David Alpe at Malvern from 1966-2001. Both men spent 36 years coaching their respective teams.

Right behind them at No. 4 is Bernie Cox, who coached Little Rock Central for 35 seasons from 1975-2009. Harrell checks in at No. 5 coaching Mountainburg from 1990-2021 in a tie with Sam Coleman at Camden from 1925-1956. Both coaches' careers spanned 32 years.

Seventh on the list is Frank Vines, who lasted 31 seasons coaching Alma from 1976-2006.

Some things haven't changed in the 32 seasons since Abshier came to Prairie Grove serving as defensive coordinator from 1990-1992 before taking over as head coach in 1993. The field house is the same structure that greeted Abshier when he arrived on the scene in 1990 when the Tigers competed in Class 2A. Players share lockers and the 100 or so kids in the program make do with two toilets.

Other things such as the amount of time required of coaches to operate a football program increased considerably over the years. In 1993 high schools couldn't conduct practices during the summer so coaches and kids had the summer off. They had to make up for that during two-a-day training camps just to prepare athletes for competition. Now coaches work most of the summer with the exception of a two week dead period.

The reality of jumping headlong into the 5A West, the toughest football conference Prairie Grove has competed in to date, looms large on the horizon for devoted Tiger fans. The Tigers' No. 1 rival, Farmington, went to 5A in 2014 and has posted only two winning seasons since. Both that school district and Pea Ridge, which got bumped up to the 5A West two seasons ago, have invested heavily into their programs by constructing new stadiums and adding to their coaching staffs.

Prairie Grove experienced more success at the 4A level when it expanded the football staff from three full-time coaches to five with the additions of Mason Pinkley and Nik Paroubek, but every team in the 5A West has at least eight coaches which is the number at Clarksville while Alma has as many as 14 coaches on its football staff.

Abshier (218-120-2) ranks as the fifth winningest coach still active behind Wynne's Van Paschal (234-123), Rison's Clay Totty (229-64), Warren's Bo Hembree (227-56-1) and White Hall's Bobby Bolding (220-78-3).

Abshier is the 20th all-time winningest coach. In his 29 years at Prairie Grove he has had 20 winning seasons. In the 38 years prior Prairie Grove accomplished 13 winning seasons. Under Abshier the Tigers qualified for the state playoffs every year since 1996 except for the 2010 season.

Recently, Jessica Manyard, the wife of one of Abshier's former players, marvelled that while looking at her daughter he identified her dad as one of his former players.

"In 18 years, Coach Abshier has never failed to smile or say hello to me, despite having never coached or taught me," she stated in a social media post. "My husband played for Danny and speaks so fondly of his years under the Prairie Grove coaching staff ... Danny is a great man, coach and mentor. His coaching staff [defensive coordinator Craig Laird and head junior coach John Elder] that have been around since I met my husband in 2002 are good men who never hesitate to tell a story or two about my husband ... Those men ... have shaped several generations."

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Prairie Grove head football coach Danny Abshier recently received a check from PG Telco's Sandy Anderson in the amount of $1,770 for 59 touchdowns scored during the 2021 season. PG Telco sponsors local schools with $30 for each touchdown scored.



MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Prairie Grove head football coach Danny Abshier now ranks as the senior statesman with the longest tenure of any active high school head football coach in the state entering his 30th season. Abshier has been head coach for the Tigers since 1993 and guided them into the state playoffs every year but one since 1996. His career record of 218-120-2 checks in at fifth among active coaches and 20th on the all-time list.

