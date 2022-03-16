Biggest Assist Of Dillard’s Career

RUSSELLVILLE -- Neither Carson Dillard nor her teammates got to witness her greatest play on Saturday, but those who benefited from her generosity expressed appreciation.

A school bus carrying 32 Farmington students, who otherwise didn't have a ride, stopped at Russellville en route to Saturday's Class 4A State finals at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs and enjoyed 10 pizzas -- courtesy of Dillard.

"I thought it was very generous and very kind of Carson to give us the pizza that she rightfully won and to support Farmington like that I thought was amazing," said Press Taylor, an 11-year-old passenger, whose father, Farmington head boys basketball coach Johnny Taylor, drove the bus.

Johnny Taylor pointed out some of the students may have not have had extra money for a meal for the 12 hour excursion. He didn't want to embarrass anyone yet there was no way of knowing who had meal money and who didn't. Dillards' donation went a long ways towards curbing the appetite of everyone on the bus.

College Level Talent

Press Taylor has grown up around basketball and learned how to evaluate those with potential college level talent. Dillard signed with Southwestern State, of Weatherford, Okla., prior to the 2021-2022 season and attended a game between her future team and Arkansas Tech in Russellville on Jan. 20.

She participated in a halftime promotion making a sequence of shots including a layup, free throw, 3-pointer and half-court shot within a time limit to win free pizza for a year from a Russellville pizza franchise then decided a good way to cash in on that prize was share all 10 pizzas with fans traveling to support her and the Lady Cardinals in the state finals.

"I think she's an amazing shooter. She can pass. She can shoot. She can drive. She's just an all-around well-rounded player who can do everything really," Press Taylor said.

Level Of Difficulty

His older brother, Layne Taylor, a sophomore who rewrote the Farmington single game scoring record with a 61-point outburst against Huntsville, knows what its like to enter a state tournament game with a certain level of individual expectations and the disappointment a player might feel when not shooting up to his or her capabilities.

Layne endured a cold shooting night as Farmington's boys lost 49-42 to state finalist, Blytheville, in the quarterfinals at Magnolia. He felt emphatic towards Carson after she missed a free throw in the last minute of the Lady Cardinals' 42-41 loss to Nashville in Saturday's Class 4A girls state finals.

"They had a great year and should be remembered as one of the best teams to ever come through Farmington. They have a lot of talent and played well all year. Tonight the shots didn't fall and the game just didn't go their way," Layne Taylor said.

Layne was impressed with Dillard's feat in winning pizza for a year recalling when his father coached at Pangburn a similar promotion was held and he got to try it. Layne's acquainted with the level of difficulty in making those shots in street clothes.

"It is very tough. That's unbelievable that she was able to do that. She didn't even have a practice shot. She was went out there and did it which was awesome," Layne said.

Senior Leadership

Senior boys basketball manager Seth Adams was one of two special needs students along with sophomore Victor Pacheo whose desire to support the girls in the state finals loomed large enough that each willingly separated himself from his family and rode the bus to Hot Springs. It was important to be there and Adams thanked Dillard for donating pizza.

"I thought that was very good for her and she's a very nice lady," Adams said.

Adams thought it was cool for the district to allow the students to ride the bus so they could watch the finals.

"I'd like to thank Coach Taylor for taking us to watch the girls. I'm thankful for them making this bus available so we can all ride down on it to Hot Springs which is like three-and-a-half hours away," Adams said.

Senior Mateo Carbonel praised Dillard both for donating pizza to the student fans while acknowledging the value he witnessed as she asserted senior leadership in leading the girls into the state championship game.

"She hit a half-court shot and she's done so much for her team and for all of us and the fact that she got us pizza because of that shot is pretty cool. But, I'm also really glad and happy for her that she's cared for the team so much and has driven them to go to the state finals and she's even going to go play in college," Carbonel said.

Remember Accomplishments

Nathan Monroe, another prolific 3-point shooter from the boys team, who like Carbonel and Asher Hester are classmates with Dillard, appreciated getting pizza during the trip.

"It was just really great. We went to support her and she supported us with pizza," Monroe said.

Monroe thinks the girls team would prefer to be remembered for what they accomplished, like the boys going undefeated in conference play (12-0), winning a conference title plus district and regional tournament championships.

"They were a great team. They done great. The loss is heartbreaking. They just want to be known as a great team," Monroe said.

Hester also weighed in on countering the disappointing finish for the girls in the state finals.

As a senior, Hester's known his classmates on the girls basketball team his whole life and witnessed their ups and downs playing the sport.

"It was tough for them not getting to play their sophomore year in the [2020 state] championship because of covid and then last year a heartbreaking loss to Harrison [in the 2021 state finals] and this year the heartbreaking loss in the fourth quarter really that kind of sealed it. I know they really wanted it, but they're one of the best teams ever," Hester said.

Loss In Perspective

He counts Dillard as one of the best players Farmington ever had and said the girls need to be proud of their accomplishments. Dillard's pizza donation didn't surprise him.

"She's awesome, she's been one of my best friends throughout my high school career and she's really nice. She'd do that in a heartbeat," Hester said.

Hester told Dillard that she needs to keep her head up and let her know he was sensitive to her feelings of disappointment.

"We just had a tough loss to Blytheville but it's not as big as losing in the state championship ... She's won a state championship here at Farmington. She's brought a lot to this program and she doesn't need to blame it on herself. It's a team effort. They had amazing accomplishments and she's one of the best players Farmington's ever seen," Hester said.

Hester wants underclassmen on the girls team such as junior Jenna Lawrence and sophomore Reese Shirey, both of whom started, not to assume a false sense of guilt over any missed opportunities during the state championship game.

"The team is why you're here. You're in the state finals because of your play. Those girls starting on that team was a huge deal and they don't need to take any responsibility. It's a team effort. It's not one play that defines the whole game. It's a four quarter game," Hester said.

The pizza donation could turn out to be biggest assist of Dillard's star-studded career at Farmington.

