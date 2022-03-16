City To Bring In Help To Find Water Leaks

PRAIRIE GROVE -- The city of Prairie Grove has been dealing with large water leaks for the past month and is reaching out once again to a water leak detection company for help.

Chuck Wiley, public works director, said the city is losing an average of 100,000 gallons per day of unmetered water usage. The city "shoots" to have about 20% water loss, Wiley said. For February, the loss of unmetered water was about 32%, Wiley said.

He said the loss is probably from several water leaks but believes most of the water loss is from two significant leaks. City employees have tried to find the leaks but not been successful.

"The water is not coming to the surface," Wiley said.

McKim & Creed, formerly Matchpoint of Wilmington, N.C., has agreed to come in and do another leak detection study on the city's 65 miles of water lines for the same cost as before, about $28,600.

In April 2020, three employees with Matchpoint surveyed the city's water lines and mapped out the water system over a three-week period. The company didn't find any large leaks but found about 20 smaller leaks.

Larry Oelrich, director of administrative services and public works, recommended bringing in Matchpoint in 2020 because of the city's water loss ratio in 2019. Prairie Grove's water loss ratio was 27.5% in 2019.

Savings from repairing some of those leaks more than paid for the cost of the contract within six months, Wiley said.

Employees with McKim & Creed are scheduled to be in Prairie Grove in early April for the survey.

"They'll do the entire 65 miles again," Wiley said.