Commission Rezones Land, Tables New Subdivision

LINCOLN -- Lincoln Planning Commission last week unanimously approved a request to rezone 4.76 acres at the corner of West South Street and South West Street from R-A, residential-agriculture, to R-1, but it really had no choice in the matter.

The rezoning request from Apogee Properties, LLC, will have to be approved by the City Council and was on the council's March 15 agenda.

As commission Chairman Terry Bryson explained, the property was rezoned to R-1 in 2006, but the city failed to properly record the new zoning. When the city's new zoning map was adopted in 2020, this property was designated as R-A, instead of R-1.

The discrepancy was brought to the city's attention, and city attorney Steve Zega has issued a legal opinion that the city should approve the request to rezone the property to R-1.

Zega, in a Feb. 21 letter to deputy city clerk Belinda Beasley, said the legal description for the property was incorrect on the ordinance that rezoned the land about 15 years ago. His recommendation was to rezone the property with a current, proper legal description and to waive all application fees because the city is the one that made a mistake.

Zega's letter also notes there are other parcels of property that appeared to have been rezoned in 2006 or 2007 but were not recorded properly by the city. He recommends the city notify these property owners about the situation and give them the opportunity to rezone their property with the correct legal description and fees waived.

Apogee Properties is proposing to use the land for a subdivision called Avalon Estates. According to county property records, Apogee Properties of Fort Smith purchased the property from Helm Living Trust in August 2021, for $150,000.

A preliminary plat for the development shows it will have 20 single-family residential lots, with two lots dedicated for detention ponds.

During a public hearing on the rezoning request March 7, two property owners addressed the planning commission about the rezoning request and the preliminary plat.

City Council member David McBride, who lives near the property, said he found it hard to believe the city would consider allowing 20 smaller houses with around 1,250 square feet next to two houses in excess of 2,100 square feet.

"I realize part of this is my fault because I owned that land and shouldn't have sold it," McBride said. "There's a black mark against me."

McBride said he understood the reasoning behind the rezoning issue but wondered if the city's long-range plan had anything that would help the neighbors.

"When we built the houses, we never expected 20 houses next door to us," McBride said.

Deborah Ridenour, an adjacent property owner on West South Street, said she and her husband moved from Fort Smith and looked everywhere for land they could afford to purchase.

"We found the four acres and we love it here," Ridenour said. "We didn't think about the five acres next to it. I sure didn't think a subdivision with 20 houses would go in on top of me."

Ridenou said her experience is that peopole want a little bit of land and a larger house.

Bryson noted, though, home ownership has become so expensive that a lot of younger people cannot afford to get into a home. Also, he said, many younger people do not want a large yard. They are not like "our generation" who wants a yard for dogs to run and a place for grandchildren to play, he said.

After voting to recommend rezoning the property, the commission took up discussion of the preliminary plat for Avalon Estates.

The city's planning staff with Garver engineering firm "strongly" recommended the planning commission table the preliminary plat because of concerns with drainage plans, street improvements, design layout and lack of required information.

Courtney Tannehill-McNair with Garver said the plat was not complete and did not meet the city's Unified Development Code. As an example, she said the plat shows that lots will have driveways off W. South Street, which is a collector street.

"This is a dangerous layout, and staff encouraged them to redesign the development," says the report from the planning staff.

The commission voted to table the preliminary plat to give Garver and the developer time to address Garver's concerns.

In other action, the commission elected Jim Morris as vice chairman as a backup in case Bryson is not available.