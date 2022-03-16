Fourth Quarter Controversy

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington senior forward Morgan Brye (right) stands ready to in-bound the basketball after an initial ruling indicated the possession belonged to the Lady Cardinals while a second referee who was positioned down-court when the play happened moves in to discuss the ruling.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington senior forward Morgan Brye (right) stands ready to in-bound the basketball after an initial ruling indicated the possession belonged to the Lady Cardinals while a second referee who was positioned down-court when the play happened moves in to discuss the ruling.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington senior forward Morgan Brye (right) stands ready to in-bound the basketball after an initial ruling indicated the possession belonged to the Lady Cardinals while a second referee who was positioned down-court when the play happened moves in to discuss the ruling.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington junior Jenna Lawrence (left) and senior Morgan Brye (right) look shocked while a referee reverses his original call and awards the ball to Nashville while their bench cheers. The controversial decision gave the Scrapperettes an extra chance in the last 46.7 seconds with Farmington holding a slim 41-39 lead. Nashville benefitted from two calls that went their way and a no-call during that time span eventually winning 42-41 on a 3-pointer to steal the 2022 Class 4A State girls basketball championship.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington junior Jenna Lawrence (left) and senior Morgan Brye (right) look shocked while a referee reverses his original call and awards the ball to Nashville while their bench cheers. The controversial decision gave the Scrapperettes an extra chance in the last 46.7 seconds with Farmington holding a slim 41-39 lead. Nashville benefitted from two calls that went their way and a no-call during that time span eventually winning 42-41 on a 3-pointer to steal the 2022 Class 4A State girls basketball championship.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington junior Jenna Lawrence (left) and senior Morgan Brye (right) look shocked while a referee reverses his original call and awards the ball to Nashville while their bench cheers. The controversial decision gave the Scrapperettes an extra chance in the last 46.7 seconds with Farmington holding a slim 41-39 lead. Nashville benefitted from two calls that went their way and a no-call during that time span eventually winning 42-41 on a 3-pointer to steal the 2022 Class 4A State girls basketball championship.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington senior forward Morgan Brye (right) extends a hand to help sophomore Reese Shirey get up after she got wiped out by Nashville's Kyleigh Scoggins and the ball was jarred loose going out-of-bounds. There was a lot of contact on the play but no foul called against Nashville. The situation was further compounded when officials reversed their original ruling and gave possession of the basketball to Nashville with Farmington leading 41-39 with 46.7 seconds to go in Saturday's Class 4A finals won by Nashville, 42-41.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington senior forward Morgan Brye (right) extends a hand to help sophomore Reese Shirey get up after she got wiped out by Nashville's Kyleigh Scoggins and the ball was jarred loose going out-of-bounds. There was a lot of contact on the play but no foul called against Nashville. The situation was further compounded when officials reversed their original ruling and gave possession of the basketball to Nashville with Farmington leading 41-39 with 46.7 seconds to go in Saturday's Class 4A finals won by Nashville, 42-41.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington senior forward Morgan Brye (right) extends a hand to help sophomore Reese Shirey get up after she got wiped out by Nashville's Kyleigh Scoggins and the ball was jarred loose going out-of-bounds. There was a lot of contact on the play but no foul called against Nashville. The situation was further compounded when officials reversed their original ruling and gave possession of the basketball to Nashville with Farmington leading 41-39 with 46.7 seconds to go in Saturday's Class 4A finals won by Nashville, 42-41.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington sophomore Reese Shirey (left) gains control of the basketball after a turnover but Nashville's Kyleigh Scoggins (No. 5 white jersey) went after her knocking Shirey off her feet and jarring the ball loose. It went out-of-bounds. Nashville clearly initiated contact on the play but no foul was called. The situation escalated into more controversy because referees reversed their original ruling and awarded possession to Nashville with Farmington leading 41-39 with 46.7 seconds remaining in Saturday's Class 4A finals. Nashville won 42-41.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington sophomore Reese Shirey (left) gains control of the basketball after a turnover but Nashville's Kyleigh Scoggins (No. 5 white jersey) went after her knocking Shirey off her feet and jarring the ball loose. It went out-of-bounds. Nashville clearly initiated contact on the play but no foul was called. The situation escalated into more controversy because referees reversed their original ruling and awarded possession to Nashville with Farmington leading 41-39 with 46.7 seconds remaining in Saturday's Class 4A finals. Nashville won 42-41.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington sophomore Reese Shirey (left) gains control of the basketball after a turnover but Nashville's Kyleigh Scoggins (No. 5 white jersey) went after her knocking Shirey off her feet and jarring the ball loose. It went out-of-bounds. Nashville clearly initiated contact on the play but no foul was called. The situation escalated into more controversy because referees reversed their original ruling and awarded possession to Nashville with Farmington leading 41-39 with 46.7 seconds remaining in Saturday's Class 4A finals. Nashville won 42-41.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/A loose ball bounces into the hands of Farmington sophomore Reese Shirey (left) while Nashville's Kyleigh Scoggins (No. 5 white jersey) pushes Farmington senior Carson Dillard out of the way to get to Shirey during a scramble. There was no foul called despite Nashville gaining an advantage which led to the Scrapperettes getting to in-bound underneath their own basket after referees reversed their original ruling and awarded possession to Nashville. Farmington lost its two-point lead in the last seconds Saturday on a 3-point shot.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/A loose ball bounces into the hands of Farmington sophomore Reese Shirey (left) while Nashville's Kyleigh Scoggins (No. 5 white jersey) pushes Farmington senior Carson Dillard out of the way to get to Shirey during a scramble. There was no foul called despite Nashville gaining an advantage which led to the Scrapperettes getting to in-bound underneath their own basket after referees reversed their original ruling and awarded possession to Nashville. Farmington lost its two-point lead in the last seconds Saturday on a 3-point shot.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/A loose ball bounces into the hands of Farmington sophomore Reese Shirey (left) while Nashville's Kyleigh Scoggins (No. 5 white jersey) pushes Farmington senior Carson Dillard out of the way to get to Shirey during a scramble. There was no foul called despite Nashville gaining an advantage which led to the Scrapperettes getting to in-bound underneath their own basket after referees reversed their original ruling and awarded possession to Nashville. Farmington lost its two-point lead in the last seconds Saturday on a 3-point shot.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington senior Morgan Brye manages to save the ball back in-bounds to teammate Jenna Lawrence in a down-to-the-wire, 42-41, loss to Nashville in Saturday's State Class 4A championship girls basketball game at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs. Brye finished with 10 rebounds to help Farmington win the rebounding battle, 45-29. She also handed out 2 assists and blocked a shot in her last game as a Lady Cardinal.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington senior Morgan Brye manages to save the ball back in-bounds to teammate Jenna Lawrence in a down-to-the-wire, 42-41, loss to Nashville in Saturday's State Class 4A championship girls basketball game at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs. Brye finished with 10 rebounds to help Farmington win the rebounding battle, 45-29. She also handed out 2 assists and blocked a shot in her last game as a Lady Cardinal.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington senior Morgan Brye manages to save the ball back in-bounds to teammate Jenna Lawrence in a down-to-the-wire, 42-41, loss to Nashville in Saturday's State Class 4A championship girls basketball game at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs. Brye finished with 10 rebounds to help Farmington win the rebounding battle, 45-29. She also handed out 2 assists and blocked a shot in her last game as a Lady Cardinal.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington senior forward Morgan Brye (right) stands ready to in-bound the basketball after an initial ruling indicated the possession belonged to the Lady Cardinals while a second referee who was positioned down-court when the play happened moves in to discuss the ruling.



MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington junior Jenna Lawrence (left) and senior Morgan Brye (right) look shocked while a referee reverses his original call and awards the ball to Nashville while their bench cheers. The controversial decision gave the Scrapperettes an extra chance in the last 46.7 seconds with Farmington holding a slim 41-39 lead. Nashville benefitted from two calls that went their way and a no-call during that time span eventually winning 42-41 on a 3-pointer to steal the 2022 Class 4A State girls basketball championship.



MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington senior forward Morgan Brye (right) extends a hand to help sophomore Reese Shirey get up after she got wiped out by Nashville's Kyleigh Scoggins and the ball was jarred loose going out-of-bounds. There was a lot of contact on the play but no foul called against Nashville. The situation was further compounded when officials reversed their original ruling and gave possession of the basketball to Nashville with Farmington leading 41-39 with 46.7 seconds to go in Saturday's Class 4A finals won by Nashville, 42-41.

