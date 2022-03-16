Last Second Shot Beats Lady Cardinals

State Finals Game Statistics

FARMINGTON

Player^Min^FGM-FGA^FTM-FTA^PTS^OREB^DREB^REB^AST^STL^BLK^PF^TO

Reese Shirey^25^2-4^0-0^5^0^4^4^2^0^0^2^7

Carson Dillard^32^4-18^3-5^13^1^1^2^2^0^0^1^6

Megan Hernandez^26^5-9^0-0^10^3^4^7^1^1^0^3^2

Jenna Lawrence^32^5-14^1-2^11^6^11^17^1^1^4^0^3

Morgan Brye^32^0-2^0-0^0^3^7^10^2^0^1^2^2

J’Myra London^8^1-1^0-0^2^0^1^1^0^0^0^0^1

Allie Devecsery^5^0-0^0-0^0^0^1^1^2^1^0^0^0

Team Totals^160^17-48^4-7^41^14^31^45^9^2^5^8^21

FG — 35.4%, FT — 57.1%, 3-PT — 3-20, 15% (Dillard 2-12, Shirey 1-3, Lawrence 0-5). BLK — 5. STL — 2. TO — 21.

NASHVILLE;

Player^Min^FGM-FGA^FTM-FTA^PTS^OREB^DREB^REB^AST^STL^BLK^PF^TO

Honesty Taylor^18^1-4^0-0^2^1^5^6^0^1^0^1^0

Lauren Carver^30^6-21^0-2^12^4^3^7^1^3^1^4^2

Kyleigh Scoggins^27^4-12^2-2^11^1^4^5^0^4^0^1^4

Olivia Dean^27^1-6^0-0^3^0^2^2^1^4^0^2^0

Sidney Townsend^29^6-12^0-1^14^1^3^4^2^3^2^2^2

Aaliyah Hollins^8^0-0^0-0^0^0^1^1^0^0^0^1^0

Caroline Dean^21^0-2^0-0^0^1^0^1^1^1^0^2^1

Team Totals^160^18-57^2-5^42^10^19^29^5^16^4^13^9

FG — 31.6%, FT — 40.0%, 3-PT — 4-13, 30.8% (Townsend 2-3, Olivia Dean 1-4, Scoggins 1-5, Carver 0-1).

Farmington;11;9;12;9—;41

Nashville;12;11;10;9—;42

Officials — Montrel Simmons, Mike Arendale, Adrian Boys

Attendance — 6,500

HOT SPRINGS -- Farmington gave Nashville one too many chances to catch up and Sidney Townsend buried a 3-pointer with 4 seconds left dashing Lady Cardinal hopes for a state championship.

Nashville claimed the 2022 Class 4A State championship in girls basketball by executing its offense on a possession that began when the rebound of a missed Farmington free throw went out-of-bounds at the other end of Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs Saturday night. The Scraperettes had 20 seconds to work with and they cashed in on the opportunity with Townsend scoring the final 5 points of a contest that went down to the wire.

Coming into the game Farmington coach Brad Johnson recognized those attributes and he got a first hand look as Nashville built leads of 12-11 at the end of the first quarter and 23-20 at halftime.

"They [Nashville] are very disruptive on the defensive end, play extremely hard. They've got several kids that are skilled and can shoot the basketball. They've got several kids that are tremendous on the boards on both ends. They're very opportunistic, they do a great job of not only creating turnovers but creating points off those turnovers and they like to play with great pace," Brad Johnson said.

Farmington trailed 33-32 at the end of the third quarter. Townsend, who came up big in crunch time for Nashville, made a layup to put Nashville ahead by three, but Jenna Lawrence answered with a layup for the Lady Cardinals to keep it a one-point game with 6:43 to go.

Lawrence's bucket kick-started a 9-2 Lady Cardinal run. Carson Dillard added a free throw to tie the score, then Megan Hernandez made an aggressive move to the basket. She couldn't score but the activity opened up a lane for Lawrence, who put in the rebound and Farmington enjoyed only its second lead of the second half.

Townsend drove the lane evening the score at 37-all with just over four-and-a-half minutes remaining, but Farmington got the next four points. Sophomore point-guard Reese Shirey set up Hernandez for a go-ahead basket.

Next occurred the first of two similar plays depriving each team of a potential layup. Nashville's Lauren Carver got free inside, but the ball got stuck on her leg. Lawrence stole the ball, then crashed the offensive glass again scoring with a second chance rebound giving the Lady Cardinals a 41-37 cushion at the 2:52 mark.

With the clock inside two minutes Townsend, who carried Nashville offensively down the stretch, caught the ball on the right side of the free throw box and hit a bank shot reducing Farmington's lead to 41-39 with 1:48 left.

Dillard drove the lane 17 seconds later but Nashville blocked her shot. A "held ball" was called with the possession arrow favoring the Scrapperettes.

Farmington got the ball back but the ball continued to take crazy bounces. The Lady Cardinals found Morgan Brye but the ball got jammed against her leg and she lost it on the way up before she could make a layup and Nashville regained possession.

The Scrapettes lost control on offense and a loose ball bounced into the hands of Shirey. Nashville's Kyleigh Scoggins ploughed through Dillard and into Shirey knocking her down and jarring the ball loose. She fell hard with the ball going out-of-bounds. There was a lot of contact on the play but no foul called against Nashville. The referees originally signalled ball out to Farmington at the far end, but reversed their ruling and awarded possession to Nashville in-bounding underneath its own basket with 46.7 seconds to go.

Lawrence blocked a shot but the rebound was knocked away and Nashville in-bounded from the side. Lawrence anticipated the play and got her left hand on top of the ball momentarily tying up Nashville's Olivia Dean with 33.6 seconds showing. At least two seconds elapsed before Olivia Dean fought off Lawrence and passed off to a a teammate. The referees didn't blow their whistles for a "held-ball," which would have resulted in an alternate possession belonging to Farmington.

Nashville got off a shot this time, but Lawrence, who cleared 17 total rebounds in the contest, pulled down one more big defensive board. Dillard was fouled but missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 20.6 seconds to play.

Nashville finally was able to score with Townsend swishing a game-winning 3-pointer. Johnson called time-out preserving 3.3 seconds, but a Carver stole a long in-bounds pass intended for Lawrence in the front court and Nashville won Saturday's Class 4A finals, 42-41.

"They're really, really good. Paul Dean is a phenomenal coach from the Clay Reeves coaching tree from down at Greenwood and I think when you look at them the thing that jumps off the page is the effort that they play with," Brad Johnson said of Nashville.

Farmington seniors Byre, Dillard, Hernandez, Allie Devecsery, Mazzie Carlson and Daisin Pruitt played on three state finals teams the last three years going 89-13 overall with a winning percentage of 87.2 with two regular season undefeated conference championships in 2020 and 2022; two district tournament titles, and two 4A North Regional championships while sporting a 7-2 record in the Class 4A State tournament.

