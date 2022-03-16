Play That Farmington Record Backwards

HOT SPRINGS -- The old saying about playing a country song backwards and it brings restoration seems appropriate if playing backwards Farmington's 0-2-1 record in the last three state finals.

That record technically includes a tie with Star City on March 12, 2020, the date on which the Class 4A girls basketball finals were scheduled for at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs, a game which Farmington never got to compete in but was instead declared co-champions along with Star City with state and local governments shutting down schools and taking a variety of unusual measures while dealing with covid.

Farmington had just knocked off defending state champion, Batesville, 76-64, on March 7, 2020, with two of this year's seniors, Carson Dillard and Morgan Brye, playing key roles off the bench. Dillard hit a pair of 3-point shots helping the Lady Cardinals match Batesville's total of 9 made treys. Brye scored 6 points in Farmington's 65-48 quarterfinal win over Pocahontas playing with a top-notch lineup that included 2020 seniors Makenna Vanzant, Joelle Tidwell Kaci Drain, Madison Earnheart, and Audrey Culpepper, whose younger sister, Jenna Culpepper, was on the 2022 varsity.

Last season the Lady Cardinals, led by 2021 seniors Trinity Johnson and Tori Kersey, battled their way back into the state finals only to lose 68-54 to Harrison, a team they defeated 63-61 on March 6, 2021, in the 4A North Regional consolation on a clutch driving basket by Dillard at the buzzer. Megan Hernandez emerged as a starter as a junior and carried her weight. Coach Brad Johnson leaned heavily on her guarding Harrison's Alex Hill, a transfer from Alpena, who exploded for 30 points. When Hernandez wasn't in the game, the task of defending Hill was a lot harder. Freshman Reese Shirey was added to the roster for the postseason and made a large impact off the bench.

Fast-forward to this year, Farmington beefed up its roster with the addition of Jenna Lawrence, a 6-feet-3 transfer from three-time Class 2A State champion, Melbourne, with Lawrence playing on the Lady Bearkat title teams of 2020 and 2021. The Lady Cardinals thrived with Dillard, Brye, Hernandez, Lawrence and Shirey in the first five and never lost to an Arkansas team until they reached the state finals. Farmington went 12-0 in the 4A-1 winning a regular season conference championship plus the district and regional championships while finishing 34-2 as Class 4A State Runner-up.

Trinity Johnson utilized technology to congratulate this year's team after they defeated Prairie Grove in the semifinals and talk to them online.

"She'd been watching from Weatherford, Oklahoma. We've heard from Makenna Vanzant and Madison Pense, they're up in Central Missouri. They've reached out and let me know that they're going to be watching ... Those former players and alumni are on a ride with us just like they were back when they were playing and it's special for our kids to know that they have that level of support and it's special for those graduates because they've been here before and been in those situations so we know that we're carrying a banner that's way bigger than one team in one year. It's a program banner that we're carrying," Brad Johnson said.

Playing the record backwards grants insight into the magnitude of what Johnson and his staff achieved with a dedicated group of seniors including Byre, Dillard, Hernandez, plus Allie Devecsery, Mazzie Carlson and Daisin Pruitt over the last three years while noting the outstanding two classes of 2020 and 2021 which preceded their senior season.

Over a three-year span, the Lady Cardinals are 89-13, compiling a winning percentage of 87.2 with two regular season undefeated conference championships in 2020 and 2022; two district tournament titles in 2020 and 2022 with a third place finish in 2021; two 4A North Regional championships in 2020 and 2022 with a third place showing in 2021; and a 7-2 record in the Class 4A State tournament against top-notch competition.

The co-championship season of 2020 has been followed by back-to-back Class 4A State Runner-up placings, an unparalleled accomplishment in the storied history of Farmington girls basketball, a program that former coach Brad Blew raised into state-wide prominence by winning the school's first state championship in 2004.

"It begins and ends with the kids that have come through our program, the effort that those people have laid down over the years and in a precedent that was started well over a decade ago and really you go back to before me, before I ever arrived at Farmington, there was a rich tradition. The foundation was laid by Brad Blew," Brad Johnson said.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington junior Jenna Lawrence wins the jump ball to open Saturday's State Class 4A championship girls basketball game at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs. Lawrence helped Farmington outrebound Nashville 45-29 by clearing 17 boards with 11 points and 4 blocked shots. Lawrence played in her third state finals in three seasons of high school basketball, two at Melbourne, and this year as a Lady Cardinal.



MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington senior Megan Hernandez nailed this jumper against Nashville during Saturday's State Class 4A finals at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs. Hernandez made 5-of-9 field goals while scoring 10 points. Her 7 rebounds helped the Lady Cardinals outrebound Nashville 45-29. Farmington finished as State Runner-up with Hernandez in the starting lineup two straight years.



MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington sophomore Reese Shirey dribbles while guarded by Nashville's Caroline Dean as teammate Morgan Brye runs to her spot in the half-court offense with coach Brad Johnson watching in the background during Saturday's State Class 4A championship girls basketball game at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs. Shirey hit 50 percent of her shots. She scored 5 points with 4 rebounds and 2 assists. The Lady Cardinals lost 42-41 in the final seconds, finishing as State Runner-up for the second year in a row.



MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington senior Morgan Brye manages to save the ball back in-bounds to teammate Jenna Lawrence in a down-to-the-wire, 42-41, loss to Nashville in Saturday's State Class 4A championship girls basketball game at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs. Brye finished with 10 rebounds to help Farmington win the rebounding battle, 45-29. She also handed out 2 assists and blocked a shot in her last game as a Lady Cardinal.

