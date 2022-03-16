Police Report

PRAIRIE GROVE

Andrew Newton, 37, of Prairie Grove, was cited March 2 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Austen Drake, 28, of Fayetteville, was cited March 2 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Jessica Howard, 42, of Lincoln, was cited March 3 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Michael Frische, 55, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Feb. 28 in connection with domestic battery, second degree.

Randy Howard, 70, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Feb. 28 in connection with domestic battery, third degree.

Bobby Tharp, 48, of Prairie Grove, was cited March 3 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Anthony Alaniz, 35, of Fayetteville, was cited March 4 on a warrant for failure to pay.

John Glasscock, 23, of Winslow, was cited March 4 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Michael McKee, 42, of Springdale, was arrested March 5 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Dane Ketzler, 33, of Prairie Grove, was cited March 6 on a warrant for failure to pay. He also was arrested March 6 in connection with DWI, speeding, no proof of insurance, open container, refusal to submit.

Josue Lopez-Diaz, 37, of Prairie Grove, was arrested March 1 in connection with DWI, refusal to submit.

Zachary Hudson, 31, of Prairie Grove, was arrested March 2 in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

Marcus McCann, 50, of Prairie Grove, was arrested March 5 in connection with DWI, driving on suspended for DWI, suspended vehicle registration, fictitious tag, failure to register vehicle, operating an unsafe vehicle, no proof of insurance.

Alex Bowling, 37, of Prairie Grove, was arrested March 6 in connection with aggravated assault, domestic battery third degree.

Rebecca Bowling, 45, of Prairie Grove, was arrested March 6 in connection with domestic battery third degree.

Sabrina Wells, 27, of West Fork, was cited March 8 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Savannah Elsey, 25, of Farmington, was arrested March 8 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Kristen Counts, 27, of Farmington, was cited March 7 on a warrant for failure to appear.