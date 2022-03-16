RELIGION: Enoch Translated Into Heaven

"By faith Enoch was translated that he should not see death; and was not found, because God had translated him: for before his translation he had this testimony, that he pleased God." Hebrews 11:5 (Read Genesis 5:21-24)

The Bible tells us of Enoch, the seventh generation from Adam, that he "walked with God: and he was not; for God took him" (Gen. 5:24).

At the relatively young age of 365, Enoch was taken directly, without seeing death, to be with the LORD God in heaven. Enoch was translated; that is, changed from a temporal, earthly existence to an eternal, heavenly one. His body and soul were taken from this earth into his eternal and heavenly home.

Such a translation is hard for us to understand. In all of human history, Elijah the prophet is the only other human being to escape death and be taken directly to his heavenly home (cf. 2 Kings 2:11). Even the Lord Jesus Christ first died for the sins of the world before He rose again on the third day and then, 40 days later, ascended into heaven.

Enoch walked with God by faith, trusting that God's ways are right and that God would send the promised Seed of the woman to redeem him from sin and eternal death (Gen. 3:15; Gal. 4:4-5). In the book of Jude, we learn that Enoch also testified in his time of God's coming judgment upon all who continued in their ungodly and rebellious ways (v. 14f.).

To walk with God by faith is no different today. Believers know and believe that God's ways are true and right and trust in God's mercy and forgiveness for the sake of His Son, Jesus Christ, who suffered and died for the sins of all people and rose again on the third day. Believers walk in fellowship with God the Father, agreeing with Him about their sinfulness but trusting in Him to graciously forgive their sins and accept them as His own dear children for the sake of Jesus Christ, who lived a righteous and holy life in mankind's stead and made full atonement for the sins of the whole world when He suffered and died on the cross (cf. 1 John 1:7 -- 2:2).

Like Enoch, believers are pleasing to God and righteous in his eyes because all their sins have been washed away in Jesus' blood. Their works, too, are pleasing in His eyes because they flow from faith in Him and are made pure through the blood of Christ Jesus.

In another way, believers have already been translated. The Bible says of believers in Jesus that the Father "hath made us meet to be partakers of the inheritance of the saints in light: who hath delivered us from the power of darkness, and hath translated us into the kingdom of His dear Son: in whom we have redemption through His blood, even the forgiveness of sins" (Col. 1:12-14). God has graciously translated His children from the kingdom and rule of darkness and sin into the kingdom of grace and forgiveness -- the kingdom of His own dear Son.

Believers will be translated into God's eternal and heavenly kingdom when Jesus returns. The Bible says to all who believe: "Our conversation [our way of life] is in heaven; from whence also we look for the Saviour, the Lord Jesus Christ: who shall change our vile body, that it may be fashioned like unto His glorious body, according to the working whereby he is able even to subdue all things unto himself" (Phil. 3:20-21).

And so, Enoch walked with God by faith and was translated directly into heaven. All who today walk by faith in the Son of God, trusting in Him for mercy and forgiveness, have been translated from the kingdom of darkness and spiritual death into God's kingdom of grace and life.

[Scripture is quoted from the King James Version of the Bible. Devotion is by Randy Moll. More of Moll's devotional writings may be freely read at https://goodshepherdonline.org. Moll may be contacted by email at [email protected] Opinions expressed are those of the author.]