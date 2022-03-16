Trapped In Finals

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington senior Carson Dillard gets harassed by Nashville's Kyleigh Scoggins, who has her hand clamped down on Dillard's wrist. The referees didn't call a foul on this play, one of several key "no calls" involving Kyleigh Scoggins, who was named MVP as Nashville won Saturday's Class 4A finals, 42-41, on a last second 3-pointer by Sidney Townsend at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs. The Lady Cardinals finished 34-2 overall, going undefeated in conference play (12-0) while winning district and regional championships. More stories and photos in Sports Page 1B.

