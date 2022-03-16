Watson addresses dogs barking

PRAIRIE GROVE -- A Prairie Grove resident who has been cited four times for violating the city's noise ordinance because of complaints about his dogs barking said he has moved three dogs to another location and is keeping the rest in crates inside his garage until he can move them also.

Joe Watson of 206 Walnut St., said he was unaware that his dogs were disturbing his neighbors so much until police officers talked to him about the situation.

"I'm trying to take care of it the best way I can," Watson said last week on Thursday, March 10. "I'm trying to eliminate the problem."

Several of Watson's neighbors addressed Prairie Grove City Council in February, asking for help with the noise.

Mary Mathis, who lives on Elm Street, has called the police department many times to complain that the dogs bark day and night. Mathis has audio and video recordings of the noise and played several recordings at the council meeting.

Mathis said the barking has been going on since September, and that the barking violates city ordinance 6.08.03, which says that it "shall be unlawful to harbor or keep any animals which disturb the peace by loud noise at any time of the day or night." Animals in agricultural zoned areas are exempt from the ordinance.

According to police reports, Watson has been cited four times for violating the city's noise ordinance. He has paid the fine, plus fees, for his first ticket, issued Jan. 4. According to Prairie Grove District Court, Watson paid $105 on Jan. 25.

He's also been cited Feb. 26, March 6 and March 9.

Reports show that on a complaint filed March 2, Watson told the officer he would have the dogs removed out of his backyard by the end of the day, Saturday, March 5. The officer agreed not to cite Watson as long as he followed through with his plans.

More complaints of the dogs barking were filed by Mathis after the dogs were supposed to be moved. Watson then received the March 6 and March 9 tickets.

Watson last week said he plans to go to court to "fight" the remaining citations because he is taking care of the problem.

"I don't have that kind of money every time my dogs bark," Watson said.

Watson said none of his neighbors has come to talk to him about his dogs. He said he received a note from one neighbor but didn't think it was that "big a deal (during) the day."

He said he bought his house about eight months ago and said he lives at the house. He's gone during the day to work but said the dogs' barking has not disturbed him at night.

Watson said his plans now are to sell his house and move somewhere else.

One of Watson's neighbors on Cleveland Street said he's complained to the police four or five times about the dogs barking and talked to the mayor about it also.

Cliff (he asked that his last name not be used) said he's not heard the dogs in the last week.

"If it will stay that way, I don't have any complaints," Cliff said. "I like animals as good as anybody. But whenever they disturb people, that ain't no good."

He added, "If it starts up again, I'll be the first one there complaining. As long as it stays how it is, I'm OK."

Mathis also said she had not heard the dogs barking. Mathis said, though, she has talked to an attorney to help her request reports and call logs from Prairie Grove Police Department through the Freedom of Information Act.

"I want to get an idea what the police actually put on their logs because we called so many times," Mathis said. "I want to see if they documented all those times we called."

Mathis said she left a note for Watson about the barking but did not talk to him because that was advice she received from the city's animal control officer. She said her first thought was to go to Watson as a neighbor but the officer said the department would take care of it.

Mathis said she wants a good relationship with the police and wants to make sure the situation is resolved.