WCEL Obituaries for March 16, 2022

Photo: Reed, Beavers, Wells

Flag: Reed, Moore, Wells

Billy D. Beavers

Billy D. Beavers, age 84, of Fayetteville passed away Wednesday March 2, 2022, in Fayetteville. He was born April 7, 1937, in the Baldwin community, where he lived most of his life, to Jim and Reba Paschal Beavers. He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Betty Ferguson, June Wilcox and Paulette Oliver; and one brother, Bob Beavers.

Bill loved his God, family, friends, fishing, football and listening to Johnny Cash. He is a longtime member of Baldwin Church of Christ and in his later years, Farmington Church of Christ. He retired from Herider Farms in 1996 after 29 years of service.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Geneva; his son, Jim Beavers (Melinda); his daughter, Debbie Davis (Cary); two sisters, Dena Whitehead and Shirley Warford; five grandchildren, Sarah Elder (Matt), Kaitlyn Mattiace (Chris), Hanna Beavers, Walker Davis (Gris), Sadie Davis (Blake), and six great-grandchildren.

Visitation was held March 11, 2022, at Moore's Chapel. A funeral service followed.

Memorial contributions may be made to Willard Walker Hospice Home, 325 East Longview Street, Fayetteville, Ark. 72703 or Gospel Tracts International, 2125 North Center Street, Fayetteville, Arkansas 72701.

To place an online tribute, please visit www.bernafuneralhomes.com

Richard Lee 'Jack' Moore

Richard Lee "Jack" Moore, age 92, a resident of Lincoln, Arkansas, passed away Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at his home. He was born August 22, 1929, in Vivian, Louisiana, the son of Don Richard and Orabelle (Whiteley) Moore.

Jack served in the United States Navy from 1948-1952 on the USS Henrico, where he received several awards including the Navy Occupation Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, China Service Medal and the UN Medal.

He served as church deacon and was a Gideon. He retired from Detroit Diesel in Wichita, Kansas, after 30 years of service. He, with his son, founded Moore Sales in Lincoln, Arkansas in 1991.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Elizabeth Moore; one brother, Thomas (Joe) Moore; two sisters, Colleen Zentner and Wilma Dean Cheatham; and two grandchildren, Michael Moore and Trenton Pretty.

Survivors include two sons, Douglas (Robin) Moore of Lincoln and Rodney (Tasha) Moore of Haysville, Kansas; one daughter, Brenda Dooling of Wichita, Kansas; one sister, LaDon Ferguson of Houston, Texas; eight grandchildren, Josh (Kendra) Moore, Misty (Dean) Cheatham, Laura Pretty, Nathan (Lynette) Dooling, Seth (Maren) Dooling, Brett (Angela) Dooling, Taylor Moore, Mason(Chelsea) Moore; twenty great-grandchildren Noah Jack and Drew Moore, Derek, Hudson and Kate Cheatham, Cooper, Easton, and McKenzie Pretty, Piercen Dooling, Hannah Scheuermann, Hadley Ostrander, Carolina, Laci, Madison, Kai, McKinley and Myles Dooling, Myla, Maggie and Conor Moore; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was held March 12, 2022, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove. Burial was in the Summers Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Circle of Life Hospice, 901 Jones Rd., Springdale, Arkansas 72762 or Gideons International P.O. Box 641 Prairie Grove, Arkansas 72753

Pallbearers were Josh Moore, Nathan Dooling, Brett Dooling, Seth Dooling, Taylor Moore and Mason Moore. Honorary pallbearers will be his great grandsons.

Online guest book, www.luginbuel.com.

Gerald Wayne 'Jerry' Reed

Gerald Wayne "Jerry" Reed, age 74, a resident of Lincoln, Arkansas, passed away Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at his home. He was born March 12, 1947, in Lawrence, Tennessee, the son of Eugene O and Lois Jean (Sparks) Reed.

Gerald retired from the United States Navy as Master Chief with 23 years of service. He went on to retire from the United States Postal Service in Lincoln. He also enjoyed raising cattle and chickens.

Gerald was a wonderful man, funny, intelligent and was talented in many trades. He designed and built most of his home and his Pegasus motor home. He had many friends, loved his dogs Maggie and Merlin. He will be missed but never be forgotten. He will live in the heart of those who loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 37 years, Sharon Reed; and one brother, Wiley Tom Reed.

Survivors include his wife, Orlinda Reed of Lincoln, Arkansas; one son, Chris Reed and his wife Jeneen of Fayetteville, Arkansas; one daughter, Cathy Rutherford and her husband Joe of Summers, Arkansas; his bonus children, Scott Stufflebeam, Conan (Troy) Stufflebeam and Gina Solko; one brother, Rick Reed and his wife Janet of Newport, Washington; one sister, Peggy Erickson and her husband Dave of Lacy, Washington; five grandchildren, JW Rutherford and his wife Brandy, Annette Shelton, Tyler Reed, Sydney Reed and Summer Reed; and six great-grandchildren.

Funeral service was held March 12, 2022, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Arkansas.

Online guest book, www.luginbuel.com.

Joyce Ann Tatro

Joyce Ann Tatro, age 84, of Farmington, Ark., passed away on Thursday, March 9, 2022, at Washington Regional Hospital in Fayetteville.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Cremations Only L.L.C. of Springdale.

Joseph Hayward Thompson

Joseph Hayward Thompson, age 80, a resident of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, passed away Thursday, February 24, 2022, in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. He was born July 9, 1941, in Ohio, the son of Kenneth Earl and Lillian Marie (Schenhoff) Thompson.

He loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing. He acted as a colonel in the Blue and the Gray when it was filmed in Prairie Grove. He worked at various jobs over his life including Universal Electric, Smith Wrecker Service, Cal-Maine Foods and had worked on pipelines in his earlier years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Julia Thompson; one brother, Kenneth Thompson; and one sister, Lorella Howe.

Survivors include two sons, Joe Haward Thompson Jr. and wife Sherrie Ann and Fred Earl Thompson; one daughter, Jo Ann Drain and husband Freddie Wayne; four sisters, Margie Long, Neva Parker, Jewell Barnett and Thelma Grigg; five grandchildren, Elisha Dawn Barnes and husband Joe, Linda Michelle Peoples, Bobby Lee Thompson, Kira Kenene Thompson and Brad Christopher Thompson; five great-grandchildren, Tyesha Michelle Barnes, Noah Bradley Barnes, William Lark Peoples-Grizzle Jr., Jazlyn Dawn Michelle Grizzle and Kaylee Lorraine Thompson; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral service was held Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. Burial was in the McDonald Cemetery in West Fork, Arkansas.

Online guest book, www.luginbuel.com.

Rocky Lee Wells

Rocky Lee Wells, age 68, of Farmington, passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022. He was born May 18, 1953, in Fayetteville, to Oliver and Betty Juanita (Thomas) Wells.

He was preceded in death by both of his parents and one brother, Kent Lewis Wells.

Rocky served our country in the Army and Army National Guard. He retired after 37 years of service in 2012. Rocky was a man of many trades. He loved fishing, hunting, horse races, riding his Harley, Arkansas Razorback sports, the Dallas Cowboys and spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his loving wife, Sandy (Caudle) Wells; four children: Chris Wells of Van Buren, Telia Wright and her husband Colten of Fayetteville, Michael Wells; his black lab, Harley; three grandchildren: Molly, Wade and Trinidy; his in-laws, Robert and Jan Luper; his brother, Randy (Red) Wells; sister, Donna Johnson and her significant other, Bob; nephews, their wives and a great-nephew.

Visitation will be Wednesday, March 16, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. at Beard's Funeral Chapel.

Funeral services will be at 12:30 p.m., Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Beard's Funeral Chapel, 855 S. Happy Hollow Road, Fayetteville, Ark.

Interment will follow at the Fayetteville National Cemetery.

Condolences at www.beardsfuneralchapel.com.

Reed



Moore

