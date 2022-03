FARMINGTON

Kindergarten Registration

Kindergarten registration and screening for Folsom and Williams elementary schools will be Thursday, April 21. Parents or guardians should bring their child in for the screening. Times are 8:15-10:30 a.m. or 1-2:15 p.m.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Pre-K Registration Opens

Online registration for pre-kindergarten at PG Elementary School is now open. Go to pgtigers.org and select the "Student Registration" tab.