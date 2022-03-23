‘Beauty And The Beast’ Takes The Stage

‘Beauty and the Beast’

2 p.m. , Saturday, April 2

6 p.m, Saturday, April 2

Prairie Grove High School

PRAIRIE GROVE -- When Prairie Grove High senior Sally Roussin was 5 years old, she wore a Belle costume from the Disney movie "Beauty and the Beast" so much that it became tattered and her grandmother finally had to throw it away.

Next week, Roussin will get to wear an adult Belle costume as she plays the character in the high school's production of the musical "Beauty and the Beast."

"Ever since I was little, I loved her very much," Roussin said. "I remember being five and wearing the dress all the time."

Roussin said the opportunity to play Belle "has made my year."

She added, "I always wanted to do this play and wanted to be in this play and now I'm doing it my senior year."

Roussin is a member of the high school Honor Choir and Show Choir, plays guitar and likes to sing and write songs. After graduation, she plans to take a gap year to audition for theatre performances in Northwest Arkansas.

The high school's theater department is presenting the junior version of the Broadway musical "Beauty and the Beast" at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., Saturday, April 2. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for those under 18 and can be purchased using the QR Code on the Prairie Grove High School Facebook page. A limited number of tickets will be available to purchase at the door.

Theater teacher Brandy Walls is directing the musical with help from two high school seniors. Clay Battles is the music director and Toni Parrish is the choreography director.

This is Walls' fifth year at the high school but her first year teaching drama/theater there. She said she's directed plays before but not musicals so her first step was to recruit talented students to help with the music and dance moves.

In all, 50 students are involved with the musical, including theater students and members of the high school choir and high school honor choir.

Walls said from what she understands this is the largest production the high school has presented.

Students playing main characters include sophomore Liam VanDerhorn, who is playing the part of the Beast. Colton Murphy, a ninth grader, is Gaston and Oliver Ramey, also a ninth grader, is playing LeFou. Others are senior Angelina Dickson as Mrs. Potts; senior Hailey Skoch as Luminere; and sophomore Grace Woolsey as Cogsworth.

VanDerhorn said he auditioned for the Beast because the character is interesting.

"He has two sides to him," VanDerhorn said. "He's angry but he's also damaged and hurt."

This is VanDerhorn's first musical but he used to perform hip hop dance so he said he's used to being in front of people.

Murphy and Ramey both performed in the "Little Mermaid" in sixth grade and were supposed to be in "Beauty and the Beast" in seventh grade but covid-19 changed those plans.

The two auditioned together for their parts.

Murphy said he auditioned for Gaston because his friends told him he looked like the character and he wanted to play the part.

He encouraged people in the community to come watch the musical.

"We've worked really hard on it and everyone is doing a good job," Murphy said.

Prairie Grove High theatre and choir students are presenting the junior version of the Broadway musical Beauty and the Beast this weekend. Students Sally Roussin, left, Liam VanDerhorn, Hailey Skoch and Grace Woolsey practice one of the scenes from the musical. The musical is broken down to the most important scenes in the junior version.



t Sally Roussin, a senior at Prairie Grove High School, plays the part of Belle in Beauty and the Beast, which will presented by the school on Saturday, April 2. Here, she is rehearsing the first scene in the village.



Gaston, played by Prairie Grove ninth grader Colton Murphy, is admired by girls in the village while rehearsing this scene from Beauty and the Beast. About 50 students are involved in the musical.



LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Oliver Ramey, left, plays LaFou and Colton Murphy plays Gaston in the musical Beauty and the Beast, being presented by theatre and choir students at Prairie Grove High School.

