Cardinals Complete Perfect Week Of Baseball

FARMINGTON -- Senior catcher Trey Hill doubled twice driving in 3 runs to lead Farmington to an 11-1 baseball 4A-1 Conference win on Tuesday, March 15 at Gravette.

In the first inning Hill smashed an RBI double fueling a 3-run outburst for the Cardinals (5-3, 1-0). Hill drove in another run by doubling in the second and added a bases-loaded walk to help Farmington add 5 more runs in the fifth.

Cardinal starter Myles Harvey threw a shut out allowing 3 hits and struck out 8 while issuing just one walk. He got run support from Weston Sills with 2 hits and an RBI, while Lawson DeVault and Chase Brown each chalked up 2 RBIs.

The loss dropped to Gravette (1-5, 0-1) on the season and completed a perfect week for the Cardinals. On Monday, March 14 the Cardinals played at Clarksville and beat the Panthers 19-0.

Farmington competed against Dardanelle on Thursday in a contest played at Arkansas Tech, winning 11-1.

"We've been playing really good, hitting the ball really good. We pitched it really good against Dardanelle. Weston Sills went six innings and had multiple strike outs allowing only two hits. He pitched a really well," said Farmington coach Jay Harper.

Over Spring Break Farmington goes to Little Rock to play in a tournament, facing Class 6A Jonesboro, whom Harper says is a really good team. On Friday, the Cardinals play Class 6A Conway and wrap up the tournament against Crossett.

Harper said playing these upper division teams in competition you is hard in one way because sometimes the score is not what they want it to be but the overall plan is to see good pitching early, make his guys play defense.

"The last three games our guys have taken that to heart and done what our philosophy is which is win innings. We've won a bunch of innings and we haven't made an error since the Har-Ber game so hopefully everything is going well for us and in the right direction," Harper said.

Chase Brown is well on his way back while recovering from a football injury. According to Harper, Brown has made a lot of progress. The coaches planned to pitch him Thursday at Dardanelle. It didn't work out because Sills did such a great job on the mound. Brown threw in the bullpen Friday.

"He looked fantastic. Everything looks great. He has no pain. He hasn't lost any velocity, and in fact, he gained a couple of miles-per-hour. His curve ball looked great, his change-up looked great, so we're really encouraged to have spring break to have him get back and get going," Harper said.