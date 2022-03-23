Enterprise-Leader Obituaries for March 23, 2022

Flag: Neighbors

Howard Lee Boudrey

Howard Lee Boudrey, was born September 14, 1942, in Aurora, Ark.

He met the love of his life, our mother, Irma Lee Fitch, at Huntsville High School and they've been together for over 60 years. He was a loving husband, dad, grandfather, brother and friend. Dad retired from Fayetteville Fire Department as captain after 22 years of service. He was also a skilled carpenter, a poultry farmer, and raised beef cattle. He loved being outdoors hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed playing cards, being with friends and family.

He is survived by his wife, Irma; his children, Randy and wife Carol, Tim and wife Lisa, and Sheila Fitts and husband Billy; his grandchildren, Melissa Burton and husband Ben, Dustin Fitts, Melanie McKane and husband Chris, Blake Neil, Logan Boudrey, Spencer Boudrey, Jessica Brown and husband Bobby, Becca Celestine and husband Trey; great-grandchildren, Ashtyn Burton, Kason Herlein, Brinkley McKane, and baby Zarah Celestine due to arrive anytime; brother, Jack and wife Pat; sisters, Betty Williams and Norma Spotts; and many more family and friends.

Funeral service was held Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Beard's Chapel. Interment was in Vaughan Cemetery in Hindsville.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Susan G. Komen Ozark to honor his granddaughter Melanie's battle with cancer or Fayetteville Firefighters Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 10437, Fayetteville. Ark., 72703.

Bud Dennis

Bud Dennis, age 85, of Winslow, Ark., passed away Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Little Rock. He was born November 24, 1936, in Brentwood, Arkansas, to Skeet and Verla Hutchens Dennis.

He is a member of First Baptist Church in West Fork. He retired as sheriff for the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

He is survived by two daughters, Dena Brown of Greenwood, Arkansas, Dale Johnson of Flower Mound, Texas; his son, Mitchell Dennis of Van Buren; brother, Don Dennis and his wife Betty of Winslow; his partner, Sharron of Winslow and her daughter, Kristi Hammons of Fayetteville, and daughter-in-law, Angela Walker of West Fork; fifteen grandchildren, Ashley, Ryan, Lauren, Kirstie, Cole, Chance, Jake, Zach, Haley, Taylor, Makenna, Sydnee, Kristen, Sawyer and Maybree; and sixteen great-grandchildren.

Visitation was held March 19, 2022, at the West Fork High School Gymnasium, followed by a memorial service, under the direction of Moore's Chapel in Fayetteville.

Raymond Carlisle Elkins, II

Raymond Carlisle Elkins, II, age 65, of Farmington, Ark., died on March 15, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. He was born on June 9, 1956, in Fayetteville, Arkansas, to Raymond Carlisle Elkins and Ella Darlene (Dorman) Elkins.

Raymond grew up in Farmington and was a photographer for the high school football team while he was there. He helped build the goalposts for the football team and also helped raise the bleachers at the football stadium. Raymond was a groundskeeper for the Farmington Cemetery from 1975 - 1986. Raymond graduated from Farmington High School in 1976. He attended the University of Arkansas, before going to work for Ozark Mountain Smokehouse until 2003. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, raising cattle and playing at the lake.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by brother, Tracy Elkins and wife Crystal of Farmington, and their daughter, Eva Terese; and brother, Eugene Elkins and wife Hebe of Prairie Grove, and their sons, Nicholas, Justus, Dustin, and Lathen.

Funeral services were held Monday, March 21, 2022, at Moore's Chapel in Fayetteville, with burial at Farmington Cemetery.

Robert William George 'Bob' Manning

Robert William George "Bob" Manning went to be with his Lord on March 7, 2022. He departed peacefully and surrounded by his family.

Bob's personality was too big to capture in words: he relished being the center of attention and making people laugh. He also loved music, God, the Broncos, his family and sharing his opinion. Strong-willed and fiercely determined, he was a true beacon to those lucky enough to know him and the toughest person any of us have known.

He was born on February 6, 1957, in Prairie Grove, Arkansas, to Robert Douglas Manning and Margaret Eilleen Manning, both of whom have preceded Bob in going to God. An electrical engineer by trade, he enjoyed a distinguished career. He was extremely proud of his numerous patents and accomplishments, particularly his work on the first USB controller. Bob was also extremely involved in his church and local communities; he helped start a church congregation, spent decades as a volunteer choir director, founded a non-profit musical organization, and served on the school board.

Bob married his best friend, Anita Manning, in 1978, and they created a wonderful life for each other and their two children, Chris (Amber) and Matt (Renee). He was a very proud grandparent to both Jack (11) and Leonard (8). He is also survived by siblings Margaret Poeppel (Wolfgang) of Augsburg, John Manning of Bentonville, AR, Dorothy Ivey (Greg) of Gentry, AR, and Keith Patton (Mary) of Centennial, CO.

Bob will be remembered with a memorial service at Tri-Lakes United Methodist Church (20256 Hunting Downs Way, Monument) at 2 p.m., March 26, with visitation at 1 p.m. Flowers may be sent to Swan Law Funeral Home (501 Cascade Avenue, Colorado Springs).

Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery, 1005 Hancock Expy in Colorado Springs. For those who would prefer to honor Bob in other ways, the family suggests donations to Tri-Lakes Music Association or the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research. Please, take an extra deep breath and share hugs with those whom you love.

Cleaburn Dale Neighbors

It is with great sadness that the family of Cleaburn Dale Neighbors announces his passing on February 17, 2022, in Tyler, Texas.

He was the devoted husband and best friend of Karen for 51 years and proud and loving father to sons Brian and Mickey. Dale suffered a heart attack and died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Dale will be sorely missed by his sister, Linda and her husband Tom Rigsbee and their daughter, Susan; his brother, Jimmy and his wife Marilys, Jimmy's daughter, Stephanie, and their daughter, Christine and son, Dallas; his sister-in-law, Sarah and nieces and nephews, Carla, Jimmy, Cheryl, Beverly, and Paula; his half siblings, Mark, Renee, and Michelle, and stepbrother, Jack and their spouses and children; many friends and family members.

Dale was preceded in death by his mother and father, Nettie Newman and Bill Neighbors; stepfather, Max Newman, and brother, Ronnie Neighbors.

Born December 17, 1948, in Fort Smith, Arkansas, Dale attended Prairie Grove High School. After graduation, Dale joined the Air Force and was stationed at Cam Ranh Bay Air Force Base in Vietnam. While on duty in Southeast Asia, he served with security police and was promoted to sergeant. After serving in the armed services, Dale returned to Arkansas and married his lifeliflong love, Karen Jarrett, in 1970. Dale attended the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, and graduated with a degree in Business Administration. Dale was hired immediately after graduation from college by Walmart where he spent the next three decades of his distinguished career moving up through the organization. Dale was a registered citizen of the Cherokee Nation.

A memorial service is scheduled for Sunday, April 3, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Tyler Memorial Funeral Home, 12053 State Highway 64 West, Tyler, Texas, 75704.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: The Fisher House Foundation (Veteran's nonprofit charity), https://fisherhouse.org/ or Black Lives Matter, https:// www.naacpldf.org/.

John Mark Phillips

John Mark Phillips, 67, a resident of Summers, Arkansas, passed away Friday, March 18, 2022, in Springdale, Arkansas. He was born May 22, 1954, in Tyler, Texas, the son of Harry Elmer and Eunice (Kirkpatrick) Phillips.

Mark was an avid outdoorsman and gardener. He loved fishing with his son Chris. He will be missed greatly by his dog Tucker.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Judy Sexton Phillips.

Survivors include his son, Chris Phillips and fiance Latasha; one sister, Martha Moore; three brothers, Timothy Phillips, Aaron Phillips and Paul Phillips; sisters-in-law, Susan Harmon, Jo Ann Sharp, and Linda Black; brothers-in-law, Emmett Sexton, Roy Sexton and Gary Sexton; several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service was held March 22, 2022, at Summers Missionary Baptist Church in Summers, Arkansas.

Burial was in the Old Union Cemetery in Cincinnati, Arkansas.

Chris Price

Chris Price, age 31, of Fayetteville passed away Thursday March 17, 2022. He was born July 19, 1990, in Fayetteville to Jeffrey Price and Donna Guess Barron.

He is a member of First Baptist Church in Farmington. He loved fishing, hunting, gaming and You Tubing.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jeffrey Price.

He is survived by his parents, Donna and Wendall Barron of Fayetteville; sister, Desiree Buchanan and her husband Buk of Fayetteville; two brothers, Sean Price and his wife Ashley of Concord, N.C., and Olen Barron and his wife Patti of Huntsville, Ark.; two step brothers, Joshua Price of Puxico, Mo., and Austin Price of Mountain Home, Ark.; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Memorial service will be 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Moore's Chapel in Fayetteville.

Memorial contributions may be made to Circle of Life Hospice at Legacy Village, 1201 NE Legacy Pkwy., Bentonville, Arkansas 72712.

