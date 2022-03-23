Finding Her Voice

FARMINGTON -- Dani Claire Holloway struggled mightily to finish while performing the National Anthem prior to a Farmington home softball game at Randy Osnes Field on Tuesday, March 15.

Forgetting the lyrics, no, that didn't cause a problem for the 11-year-old daughter of David and Brittney Holloway stepping out of the press box for the first time to perform at the suggestion of her father.

Dani fought back a tidal wave of emotion even as the victorious message in the National Anthem rose to a crescendo. She strained to get out the final lyrics penned by Francis Scott Key during the War of 1812.

"O say, does that star-spangled banner yet wave

O'er the land of ... the free

And the home ... of the brave."

"I was normally where they do the announcements inside the [press] box and I would sing in there, and then my dad decided that I shouldn't do that and so I stepped out of it and let's just say that it got kind of emotional. That's one way to put it," Dani said.

Singing the "Star Spangled Banner" holds a deep, personal meaning for a young lady aware that days before Francis Scot Key wrote that song after witnessing the bombing of Fort McHenry amidst the British fleet that the British had actually landed an invasion force and they had burned the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.

"It means to me what was happening when the person wrote the song and it reminds me of how he could see the flag still because he had been captured and how he could see the flag when the bombs lit up," Dani said.

Dani didn't hesitate when asked how she thinks Americans felt at that point in the nation's history.

"Probably really scared, except for the brave soldiers who went out to help fight and save us," Dani said.

Dani's been performing publicly on a limited basis for about two years. Before that she started out singing the National Anthem in elementary school, involving herself in those type of activities as a member of Glee Club.

She's got another reason for holding "The Star Spangled Banner" dear to her heart. Her grandfather, Jerry Holloway, is a Vietnam veteran. She thinks of him when performing the National Anthem.

She declines to name a favorite singer while describing each vocalist as great in their own way. She likes country music and pop.

"I wanted to be an actress and a singer and write my own music when I grow up and so I decided that I should share my talent and start singing in front of people," Dani said.

Last year during covid Dani produced a video performance of the National Anthem that was played at a Farmington baseball game. She sang on opening day from within the press box then boldly stepped out into the public view on March 15.

"I think it's pretty important to have a live performance because on video sometimes it doesn't sound like it normally would in a live performance and when it's a live performance they hear the emotions," Dani said.

Dani says it feels good to be an American.

"I feel strong, like I belong here. It's my life. It's what I want it to be and it's who I want to be," Dani said.

Dani knows girls in some countries aren't allowed to perform publicly and appreciates the fact Farmington assistant coach Morgan Clark-Songer works the dugout even while showing a pregnant belly.

"I think its wonderful that she still has the opportunity to come help coach. Just because you are different doesn't mean you don't get to do what you want to do, it just means that you're different and everyone's [uniquely] different and you just got to deal with it," Dani said.

Dani's message for three girls on the softball team, Reese Shirey, Kamryn Uher and Payton Denham, who played in the State girls basketball finals on Saturday, March 12, at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs enduring a disappointing 42-41 loss in the final seconds offers encouragement.

"You just got to keep practicing and try your hardest, and you got far, you got really far and you did really good. It is heartbreaking whenever you mess up on something, especially when it's not really necessarily your fault; it's really sad but you just got to push yourself to do better next time," Dani said.

She's even composed a song called, "Without You," about a girl whose broken up with her boyfriend and she's sad at the beginning of the new stage of life until she realizes in Dani's words, "O well, I'm happy now because without you I can finally be myself and I don't have to be who you want me to be."

Dani plays guitar and some piano. She composed the music herself while her mother, Brittney Holloway, helped with the lyrics.

"You can be anything that you want to be. You don't have to be what other people want you to be, just be yourself and express it," Dani said.

This young lady's found her voice. She's living the dream American patriots fought and died for so that freedom might be handed down to her generation.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Dani Claire Holloway, 11, daughter of David and Brittney Holloway, performed "The Star Spangled Banner" prior to a Tuesday, March 15, 2022, softball game between the Lady Cardinals and Dardanelle.



MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Members of Farmington and Dardanelle's softball teams stand during a performance of the National Anthem by 11-year-old Dani Claire Holloway prior to a Tuesday, March 15, 2022, softball game.

