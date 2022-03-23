Gravette girls pile on runs after Lincoln’s home run

GRAVETTE -- The Lady Lions clawed their way back from a first-inning deficit and piled on the runs for a big win when they hosted the Lincoln Lady Wolves in Gravette on March 8.

Veteran pitcher Brooke Handle was in the circle for the Lady Lions, and the first Lincoln batter connected on Handle's second pitch of the game, sending the ball over the left-field fence for a home run and the only run of the contest for the Lady Wolves. Handle managed to retire the next three batters.

Gravette was unable to score in the bottom of the first, leaving the Lady Wolves up by one going into the second inning.

In the bottom of the second, Kelsey Pembleton made it home for the Lady Lions' first run of the contest and a tie. Soon after, Bentley Lowden also made it around the bases and on to home plate for the next Gravette run. The inning ended with the Lady Lions holding a one-run lead.

In the bottom of the third inning, the Lady Lions picked up another five runs, extending their lead to 7-1.

And, by the end of the game, the Lady Lions defeated the Lincoln girls, 11-1.