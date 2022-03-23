Hackett Slips By Lady Cardinals 2-1

FARMINGTON -- The illustrious Farmington Invitational Softball Tournament started by retired Farmington coach Randy Osnes once again showcased top talent with an upset or two in the mix.

Hackett, a Class 3A team, upset the tournament host, Lady Cardinals, 2-1, Saturday afternoon holding off a late comeback attempt by Farmington behind the pitching of freshman Makenzie Freeman.

Hackett coach Michael Freeman brought his Lady Hornets to the Farmington Invitational while not shying away from facing bigger schools and storied programs. Hackett would go on to place second in the tournament losing on a walkoff solo home run to Bentonville West in the championship.

"Very good tournament, lot of talent here, that's why we're here. We're a small school looking to up our game, build a program and we're here just to find some good competition," Michael Freeman said.

Makenzie Freeman, whose older sister, senior Madeline Freeman also plays for Hackett, expressed a lot of confidence in the chalked circle and expects that her team can be contenders in Class 3A.

"I hope we make it. I think we'll do good. Like I said our defense is very good and we all do good at hitting so I think we'll be able to go pretty far," Makenzie Freeman said.

The game remained scoreless until the fourth inning featuring a pitcher's duel between Farmington senior Kamryn Uher, fresh off the basketball court after a run into the Class 4A State finals played as recently as March 12, and Hackett's outstanding freshman, Makenzie Freeman.

"Makenzie Freeman, she is a freshman for us and has pitched great all year. She's thrown two perfect games already on the season, has a lot of strikes, doesn't walk many batters. She's got about 100 strike outs and 3 walks on the year. She's around the zone and does a good job," Michael Freeman said.

The Lady Hornets capitalized on back-to-back errors by Farmington that allowed the first two runners on base including leadoff hitter, Makenzie Freeman. Her older sister, senior Madilyn Freeman, also reached on an error but courtesy runner Avery McClure was called out after moving off second base.

Farmington nearly turned a double play but settled for a second out with Sarah White batting.

Hackett got another runner aboard when Alona Rothwell was hit by a pitch bringing up Olivia Bouse, whose 2 run double into right center provided Hackett's only runs of the contest.

Justine Davidson reached on an error in the bottom of the fourth but Makenzie Freeman struck out the next two batters.

Lexi Gann led off the fifth beating a throw to first for a single, but the Lady Cardinals turned a double play. Kamyrn Uher got Shayla Foster to hit a line drive to shortstop and Gann was caught off base. Lilly Oxford hit a fly ball to left center for the third out.

Farmington threatened in its last at-bat. With two outs Isabella Hulsey doubled deep into right center. Freshman Morgan Uher plated her with another deep double this one into center field placing a potential tying run at second.

That brought Michael Freeman out to the chalked circle exercising one of his dual roles as father and coach. Makenzie Freeman responded by getting ahead of Kamryn Uher 0-2. Kamryn Uher fouled off the next two pitches before grounding out to third to end the game with Hackett edging the Lady Cardinals 2-1.

"Hackett was one of those games Saturday morning we felt like we didn't play as good as we were capable of. We let one slip away," said first-year Farmington softball coach Jason Shirey, who like Hackett coach Michael Freeman was coaching a daughter in the tournament.

Sophomore Reese Shirey, another basketball player who factored prominently into Farmington's run to the Class 4A State finals in girls basketball, didn't become available for softball until after March 12.

The Lady Cardinals played the tournament without All-State infielder senior Remington Adams.

"When you don't have somebody like that in the lineup it's going to be big, but at the same time it was an opportunity for some other kids to step up and show us that they were ready to play. Boy, it will be good to have her back," Shirey said.