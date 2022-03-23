Lady Cardinals Blast Prairie Grove 15-0

FARMINGTON -- Farmington knocked off its No. 1 rival, Prairie Grove, by a 15-0 run-rule victory Saturday in the Farmington Invitational Softball Tournament.

The Lady Cardinals exploded for 9 runs in the third inning displaying a will to win intensified by a disappointing 2-1 loss to Hackett earlier in the day. Senior Kamryn Uher singled to load the bases with one out against Prairie Grove starter Chloe Hillian. Kennedy Griggs reached a full count and calmly took ball four to walk in a run.

A second run scored on a passed ball before Farmington senior Grace Boatright hit a pop up that landed for an infield single keeping the bases loaded for sophomore Reese Shirey, the coach's daughter. Reese Shirey took a called strike then blasted a 2-run double to make the score 4-0.

Justine Davidson followed with a 2-run double of her own and the Lady Cardinals led 6-0. Sophomore Isabella Hulsey joined the hit parade by smashing a 3-run homer as Farmington broke the game open leading 9-0.

Prairie Grove got a double from senior Elizabeth Stoufer down the third base line putting two runners on but couldn't push a run across in the top of the fourth.

Prairie Grove senior Abby Preston came on in relief, seeing her first appearance in two years coming off an injury, but didn't get the defensive play she needed behind her after giving up a solo home run to Griggs.

Boatright got aboard when a throw was dropped at first and Shirey reached on an error as did Davidson allowing a run to score. Morgan Uher cashed in with those runners on base by driving a double down the third base line putting the Lady Tigers in a 12-0 deficit.

More miscues followed for Prairie Grove. Another run scored on a passed ball with Hulsey batting. Preston tried to cover the plate but the throw didn't come in time. The Lady Tigers weren't paying attention and Farmington scored another run on the play with aggressive base running to widen the gap between the rivals to 14-0.

Hulsey eventually walked and Amia Carr singled into left field placing runners at the corners. Junior Peyton Denham ended the game when she hit into a fielder's choice. Prairie Grove got an out at second but a run scored giving Farmington a 15-0 run-rule margin.

"It was finally good to get on track a little bit. We played really well against Prairie Grove, a complete game," said Farmington coach Jason Shirey.

In past years, Shirey helped conduct the tournament when he was head coach at Fayetteville, which co-hosted with game being played at both team's fields for several years.

"This tournament doesn't happen without the work of the booster club and the kids and just everybody involved in it. The City of Farmington was gracious enough to let us use two fields in the evening. Our booster club did a tremendous job of putting things together, feeding teams. Our kids were there at 8 o'clock Saturday morning to drag and do things like so it's been a long day for them. Who knows if that factors into the effort. I don't know, but it's a whole group thing. I'm extremely grateful for the work and the time our parents and booster club have put in as well as the help from the city in making this happen," Jason Shirey said.

The fan support, not only for Farmington, but for each team competing including Prairie Grove in the rivalry matchup, was an ever-present dynamic adding to the atmosphere.

"It's a great tournament. Teams always ask to come back," Jason Shirey said.