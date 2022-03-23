What’s Happening

FARMINGTON

School Presents 'Footloose'

Farmington High's theatre department will present the 1984 musical, "Footloose," at 7 p.m., Friday, April 1; 7 p.m., Saturday, April 2; and 2 p.m., Sunday, April 3. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students. Tickets will be available at the door. Doors open one hour before the performance.

Kindergarten Registration

Kindergarten registration and screening for Folsom and Williams elementary schools will be Thursday, April 21. Parents or guardians should bring their child in for the screening. Times are 8:15-10:30 a.m. or 1-2:15 p.m.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Spring Break At Battlefield Park

Battlefield State Park will have the following activities this week during Spring Break: small arms artillery firing from 2-5 p.m., Thursday, March 24; cannon artillery from 2-5 p.m., Friday, March 25; pioneer games and a well-bucket relay at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., Saturday, March 26.

Pre-K Registration Opens

Online registration for pre-kindergarten at PG Elementary School is now open. Go to pgtigers.org and select the "Student Registration" tab.