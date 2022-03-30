Cards Wield Potential

FARMINGTON -- The Cardinal baseball team blends veterans who've seen a lot of different scenarios after winning the 4A North Regional and advancing to the state semifinals last season with underclassmen.

While the younger kids are eager to crack the lineup, 90 percent of the 2021 state semifinal team is back along with three of four pitchers.

"I think our strength is that we've been through the battle of last year where we went to the state semifinals. We feel pretty good about our experience. We've been in those types of battles with our teams playing these 6A schools like we've been playing is only going to help us by seeing quality pitches and doing some things like that," said coach Jay Harper.

Harper relishes having a lot of good leaders on the roster bolstered by what he calls "a great senior class."

"They do a tremendous job of mentoring these young guys and getting them ready to play in the next couple years," Harper said.

Pitchers

Farmington began the season with Myles Harvey as the No. 1 with Chase Brown returning from a football injury right behind him. The No. 3 guy is Weston Sills with freshman Morgan Schader, who threw well during a 14-0 win over Baptist Prep on March 5.

"Then we got a bunch of young guys that will fill in and take up innings," Harper said.

Catcher

Trey Hill homered against Baptist Prep and brings a wealth of experience when he lines up behind the plate.

"Trey is a four-year starter for us at catcher, All-Conference player, he should have been All-State last year but didn't get the votes but I'm sure he will this year. He leads our team. He's the guy that makes it run out there on the field," Harper said.

INFIELD

At third base the Cardinals line up junior Case Enderland, whom Harper calls "a really good player," who began the season batting right at .400.

At shortstop is senior Caden Elsik, a runningback in football who can scoot around the bases. His younger brother, Luke Elsik, plays second.

Farmington's switches players in-and-out with two capable players vying for playing time at first.

"We kind of dual first base. We have Kyson Bridges and Chase Brown. Brown is the starter with Bridges rotating in and out and they switch at designated hitter," Harper said.

OUTFIELD

In left field the Cardinals station senior Michael White, an All-Conference and All-State player from last year. Junior Lawson DeVault patrols center field. The Cardinals rotate a few guys at right field. Weston Sills is the primary guy, but Myles Harvey plays there, too. Will Hellard will play right field also.

OVERVIEW

Year in and year out the 4A-1 fields strong baseball teams and Harper refuses to take anybody in the league lightly as the Cardinals go back into conference competition with a 7-10 record coming out of spring break.

"I can tell you right now Huntsville will be a very tough opponent. Shiloh Christian is always tough. Harrison is good. Prairie Grove is on the rise again. I don't know much about Gravette and Berryville. Pea Ridge is always tough. Gentry will be a really good team. I think we got one of the best conferences in the state of Arkansas to get through and get to the regional. I think there's a lot of good teams in our conference. I won't leave anybody out. I think that anybody can beat anybody on a given day," Harper said.