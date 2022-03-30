COLUMN: Spring At Lincoln Library

Hello everyone! It's almost April, can you believe it!!

We have a lot of things going on here at the Lincoln Public Library this spring.

If you didn't know, we have GED classes going on Wednesdays and Thursdays starting at 2 pm. Come by and check out this program if you are needing your GED.

Story Time is continuing on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. for children 3 and up, stories, and a craft.

We will be hosting another painting class with Ms. Rosetta on Saturday, April 23, from 10 a.m. to noon. If you are interested, you will need to pre-register, so please come by or call us for more information.

April is Poetry Month! The ladies are planning on a scavenger hunt with prizes. Sounds like a great time! You can come by or call for more information about that too.

As always, we have the latest DVDs and books for you. Hope to see you soon.

--Dianna Payne is library director at Lincoln Public Library.