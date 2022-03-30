Farmington High Presents 1984 ‘Footloose’ Musical

‘Footloose’

7 p.m., Friday, April 1

7 p.m., Saturday, April 2

2 p.m., Sunday, April 3

Performing Arts Center

Farmington High School

Tickets available at the door

FARMINGTON -- The cast and crew for the drama musical "Footloose" have worked hard to make the production the best one ever presented at Farmington High, says one of the leading characters.

Headed up by drama teacher Zac Perry, Farmington High's theatre department has presented a number of blockbuster musicals for several years, including "Grease," "Beauty and the Beast" and "Elf." High school choir director Laura Jackson has been instrumental in providing musical assistance.

The latest, "Footloose," will be held at 7 p.m., Friday, April 1; 7 p.m., Saturday, April 2; and 2 p.m., Sunday, April 3 at the high school's Performing Acts Center. Tickets are $10 for an adult and $5 for students and can be purchased at the door.

The 1984 musical tells the story of a city teenager, Ren McCormack, moving to a small Midwestern town where rock music and dancing have been banned. With the help of a new friend, Willard Hewitt, and teenager Ariel Moore, Ren works to loosen up the town to overturn the ban on dancing, even as Ariel's father, a conservative pastor, tries to stand in the way.

Leading actors in the musical are Ben Langston as Ren McCormack, Jordan Walker as Willard Hewitt, Kathryn Bale as Ariel Moore and Scout Morrison as the pastor, the Rev. Shaw Moore. In all, the musical has about 30 students who are involved in the cast and crew.

Perry said Walker suggested "Footloose" as the spring musical.

"It's a big name like "Grease" and "Beauty and the Beast," and we thought it would be fun for everyone," Perry said.

Walker, an 11th grader, said he's had a "blast" working on the musical.

"All musicals have some dancing but with 'Footloose,' it's even more dancing," Walker said. "You're always moving."

He believes the musical will appeal to all ages. The older generation will remember it from their youth and know the music, Walker said. For younger generations, "they can kick back and enjoy it."

Ben Langston, also a junior, said he sees "Footloose" as a coming of age story with his character, Ren, helping the other students to "fight for their freedoms."

Both students have been impressed with the talent shown by everyone in the cast, and they said they've been grateful that Perry has allowed students to come up with some of their own choreography for the dancing.

"It's a show about freedom of expression and he allowed us the freedom to make this our show," Walker said.

Bale, a senior at the high school, has participated in the musicals "Elf" and "Grease."

Being in musicals has provided some of the best experiences of her high school years, she said.

"I like high energy, love being on stage and I love the community that comes with it," Bale said.

Her favorite part of the musical is the dancing, she said. She took dance as a child and participated on a competitive dance team in seventh and eighth grades.

Bale said she believes the musical shows that teenagers should not be limited.

"We are capable of a lot. We can make changes," she said.

Farmington High senior Scout Morrison, playing the part of the Rev. Shaw Moore, talks with his rebellious daughter, Ariel Moore, played by senior Kathryn Bale, during a scene from the musical "Footloose." About 30 students are involved in the program.



Farmington High students Ben Langston, Kathryn Bale and Emma Horton rehearse a scene in "Footloose." Langston plays the male lead, Ren McCormack, and Bale plays the female lead, Aerial Moore.



PHOTOS BY LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington High students Ella Curtis, left, and Wyatt Fournier practice a dance scene in "Footloose," which will be presented April 1-3 at the Performing Arts Center.



Farmington High student Nate Black sings a solo during one of the scenes in the 1984 musical, "Footloose."



Ben Langston, an eleventh grader at Farmington High School, practices one of the scenes in the musical "Footloose." Langston is playing the role of Ren McCormack, a city boy who moves to a Midwestern town where rock music and dancing have been banned.

