Hendren-McKenzie Aims To Put People First

Editor's note: Registered voters in western Washington County will be voting in the May 24 primary election for the Republican candidate for state Senate District 35. The winner will face Libertarian candidate Doug Peterson in November. This week, the Enterprise-Leader focuses on the Republican candidates for District 35: Tyler Dees, Gayla Hendren-McKenzie and Jeff Tennant.

State Rep. Gayla Hendren-McKenzie (R-92) is aiming to transition from the Arkansas House to the Arkansas Senate as senator for the newly created Senate District 35.

The district covers western Benton County and northwestern and western Washington County outside of Fayetteville. It includes Farmington, Lincoln and Prairie Grove, reaching as far south as the Morrow community.

Hendren-McKenzie, who currently is in her second term representing House District 92, said she is running for state senator in order to have a greater impact for her constituents.

Here For Her Constituents

Hendren-McKenzie said as a state representative she is only one of 100 and one of 20 on the House Education Committee on which she serves.

If elected, Hendren-McKenzie would be one of only 35 senators and one of five or six on the Senate Education Committee, she said.

"I was the lone 'no' vote on many times after researching the issue," Hendren-McKenzie said. "I learned if it's a bad bill it's not enough to just vote against it. If it's going to affect constituents negatively, I don't want to live under it."

The three things that are important are to take a hard stance, ask the hard questions and to do it with kindness, Hendren-McKenzie said.

She said she is looking to bring that level of accountability to Senate District 35, along with fewer bills and more scrutiny, she said.

"We have too many bills," Hendren-McKenzie said. "It's impossible to read them all and that is the recipe for bad and out of control government."

When considering a bill, Hendren-McKenzie said she takes the time to read as many bills as she can and do as much research as to how it would affect her constituents.

A Hometown Person

Hendren-McKenzie was born in Siloam Springs and grew up in Gravette as the daughter of former state representative and senator Kim Hendren.

She graduated from the University of Arkansas with a degree in music education. She then went to law school and spent a year practicing law before she began a project that changed her life, she said.

In September of 1991, Hendren-McKenzie started Variety 106.5, an easy listening radio station in Bella Vista, she said. Along with founding the station, Hendren-McKenzie served as program director and generated every single song, she said.

Hendren-McKenzie sold the radio station in 2017 and purchased a building outside of Gravette, which is now home to Ozark Stone Designs of Gravette, she said.

"I want a new challenge and I wanted my daughters to see me do something different," Hendren-McKenzie said. "One of the lessons they learned is seeing the struggles of starting a business."

Since Hendren-McKenzie's daughters were born when Variety 106.5 was already successful, she wanted them to understand that businesses do not succeed overnight, but take work, she said.

When she is not working, Hendren-McKenzie enjoys spending time with her husband Loyd and daughters Elizabeth and Maggie as well as playing the piano. Hendren-McKenzie plays the piano for her church, Berean Ministries, and is also involved in children's ministry and in the Gravette School District, she said.

Not squeezed into a mold

Hendren-McKenzie said the best advice she received was from her father, Kim Hendren, which was not to let other politicians squeeze her into their mold.

Looking to the future, Hendren-McKenzie said it is challenging but hopeful. The challenge is there are a lot of problems in the state, but the hopeful portion is getting people involved, Hendren-McKenzie said. The more transparency in government the better it is, she added.

"It's a challenge but I have hope and we have to have the courage to speak up," Hendren-McKenzie said. "It may be unpopular in Little Rock but it is what's needed."