Judge Dismisses Highway 170 Lawsuit

FARMINGTON -- A Pulaski County Circuit Court judge has dismissed, without prejudice, a complaint filed by Washington Water Authority against the city of Farmington, Arkansas Highway Commission and Arkansas Department of Transportation on a project to widen Highway 170.

The authority filed an original complaint Sept. 15, 2021, asking a judge to stop work on the widening project until an agreement is reached about compensation to move the authority's water lines.

An amended complaint filed in November had four counts: a claim for inverse condemnation, a declaratory judgment against the transportation department, a declaratory judgment against the city of Farmington and preliminary and permanent injunctive relief from all three defendants.

Circuit Judge Patricia James dismissed all four counts and granted the state's motion and Farmington's motion to dismiss the lawsuit in an order filed March 22.

Mayor Ernie Penn last week said the judge's order was a relief to him.

"It's a relief to me just to know we can get back to where we were a year ago," Penn said March 23. "This lawsuit and filings have delayed the project and caused the citizens that have to drive that road every day a hardship and endangered the lives of students and parents going to the high school."

He added, "In my opinion that was a frivolous lawsuit, a delaying lawsuit. Just like the judge said, nothing has been done. How can you say you want to be awarded damages when there's not been any construction done?"

Penn said it's time to move forward to finish the project. He said the city is willing to do whatever it takes to get the project on the front burner and expedite the process.

In her order, James said that for a finding of inverse condemnation, the plaintiff has to establish the defendant has permanently taken the plaintiff's property or the defendant has been negligent for such a long time that the trespass has "ripened into a taking."

James said the court cannot find where a taking by any of the defendants has occurred.

"No defendant has interfered with WWA's use and possession of its easement on Highway 170," James wrote in her order. "WWA fails to plead facts that an actual taking has occurred, and has simply repeated its claim that there is an 'imminent threat' that the defendants will continue with the widening of Highway 170."

The order said the court agreed Washington Water Authority will need to be compensated once a taking of the property has occurred but that has not happened yet.

Count 2 seeking a declaratory judgment against the transportation department for just compensation also was dismissed because the court found a taking of the property had not occurred.

Count 3 for a declaratory judgment against the city of Farmington was dismissed because Washington Water Authority failed to plead facts that would raise issues with the validity of an agreement of understanding between the defendants. The court determined WWA was not a third-party beneficiary of the agreement.

On the fourth count asking for a preliminary injunction, the plaintiff failed to show it would be irreparably harmed if the injunction was not granted, according to the court order.

The order also said it found that WWA was not likely to succeed on the merits on its claim.

James' order says that the authority's request for just compensation for its relocation costs and loss of easement rights is the type of harm that "can be compensated by money damages or redressed in a court of law."

Dylan Potts, attorney for Washington Water Authority, said in an email Monday the authority was disappointed in the ruling but pleased that the court recognized it is entitled to compensation once a taking has occurred.

Washington Water Authority is "actively evaluating its litigation options" following the court order to ensure that it "continues to provide the superior water quality expected by its customers," Potts said in the email.

Once it receives the official court ruling, the transportation department will have to meet with Washington Water Authority about the relocation of its utility lines for the project, said Jared Wiley, assistant chief engineer for planning.

After the utilities are sufficiently relocated, the next step will be to advertise for bids for the construction project.

Mike Fugett, assistant chief engineer for design, said all utilities, except those for Washington Water Authority, have been relocated for the project.