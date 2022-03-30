Lady Tigers Tune Up For Season

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove returns to the softball diamond this week coming off spring break. The Lady Tigers sport a 7-4 record with several impressive wins in the early season including a March 4 victory at Southside by a 10-7 nonconference margin and road wins on March 8 at Rogers Heritage (6-3) and 3-2 on March 9 over Northside plus a key March 10 squeaker winning 1-0 at Pea Ridge in 4A-1 Conference play.

The Lady Tigers also won March 10 at Russellville, 8-3, in another nonconference contest and on March 17 at Berryville, 11-1, in 4A-1 Conference competition. They suffered losses to Bentonville West (17-4) and Farmington (15-0) but beat Fayetteville, 5-4, in the Farmington Invitational Tournament on March 19.

This week Prairie Grove took on Elkins Tuesday before meeting their U.S. 62 rival, Lincoln, on Thursday and traveling to Pea Ridge on Friday. The Lincoln contest should prove to be a good challenge for the Lady Tigers although it's a nonconference game there's bragging rights riding on the outcome.

Head coach Dave Torres and assistant Katy Chavis have got good mileage out of starting pitcher Chloe Hillian, but also brought back senior Abby Preston into the chalked circle. She made her first appearance in two seasons pitching during the Farmington Invitational.

Senior Charity Stearman has contributed some timely hits and some underclassmen such as outfielder Kennison Hamilton have moved into the starting lineup.