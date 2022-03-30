Lady Wolves Reach For Stars

LINCOLN -- The long anticipated arrival of freshman Brinkley Moreton occurs this season for Lincoln softball with former assistant coach Brittany Engel moving to head coach.

"I'm really expecting her to dominate the circle for most of the season. She has a lot of good pitches, a good variety of pitches, a good velocity and I really think that she's going to be dominant throughout the season and hopefully that's really going to help propel us in the postseason as well," Engel said.

The freshman pitcher Brinkley Moreton looks good in the batter's box and blasted a grand slam during a 13-3 run-rule victory over defending conference champion, Valley Springs, on March 17.

"Yeah, well, let's just say she hits a lot of home runs in practice. She has a lot of power. I'm looking forward to see what she can do, and looking forward to how our team builds around her because she's the leader out there," Engels said.

Moreton has become a hot topic of conversation among tournament coaches, players and spectators.

"Our team only has one home run and Brinkley already has 10," said her travel ball teammate, Makenzie Freeman, another talented freshman pitcher who led the Class 3A Lady Hornets to victories over Class 4A Gravette (4-1) and tournament host Farmington (2-1) before losing to Class 6A power Bentonville West, 5-4, in the Farmington Invitational championship on a walkoff home run.

Another fan from Farmington said he heard that "Brinkley Moreton is the real deal," but overlooking the rest of Lincoln's skilled softball roster could spell trouble for opponents.

The Lady Wolves have another pitcher in Amber Bryant who's also pretty good. Engel looks forward to see what she can do to relieve Moreton in the chalked circle. Thus far, both girls have rang up 13 wins between them.

Bryant pitched last year, and Engel thinks she'll be a great relief pitcher and starting pitcher when needed.

Shortstop Ryleigh Landrum earned All-State honors last year, while Saylor Stidham, the second baseman, is also back, along with catcher, Lily Riherd. This girls plus right fielder, Katie Jones, bring a wealth of experience to the lineup, and there's more.

"We have some great additions coming up," Engel said.

Senior Alexandra Torres, moved back to Lincoln from Prairie Grove and Addie Perschall, another freshman who's most likely going to start in the outfield.

Engels appreciates coaching a squad that is making her first season at Lincoln's helm memorable.

"They're confident, they show up to volunteer practices . They are very motivated. They want to win. It's awesome to have a self-motivated group," Engels said.

The girls frequently phone their coach on weekends and ask to practice.

"At least six or seven, if not the whole team, will show up," Engel said.