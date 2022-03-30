Lincoln Celebrates Baseball

LINCOLN -- Lincoln hosted its first ever "No Place Like Home Wolfpack Classic" baseball tournament last weekend over spring break with the Wolves winning one and losing two.

Lincoln coach J. Keith beamed at the quality of baseball he was able to bring to Lincoln while showcasing the field and community.

"Coach Phil Vega down at Dardanelle, he came up here and those guys always have a good team. They're always just a scrappy bunch. Coach Aaron Clark over at Westville brought his boys. They were still in school [last week] and they couldn't play until later in the day, but it was good for them," Keith said.

Keith gave a nod to Gentry, which won the tournament. He hailed Gentry and Coach Justin Ledbetter.

"They pounded us in the benefit game so hopefully they keep staying strong and they got to play here. Man, I was really excited to bring baseball to Lincoln, Arkansas at a high level and I've already had people reach out for next year, say, 'hey, coach, we want to do it," Keith said.

Keith hopes to expand the tournament next year while noting the challenge of using one field to play on for eight teams.

"I was really excited to get the ball going here and it was a blast. We had Star City, Newport, Dardanlle and Palestine Wheately come up. We had teams coming from a ways it was fun. Any time you get the Newport Greyhounds coming across the state, it's funny we scheduled them , got them in this baseball tournament before we ever played them in the State 3A football playoffs so we definitely lined that one to play as the first game in the tournament for Lincoln," Keith said.

Lincoln 9, Newport 3

On Thursday Lincoln snuck a run across without a hit in the first inning. Kellar Price led off with a walk and moved around the bases. He scored with Kyler Calvin batting. Calvin eventually struck out yet the Wolves led 1-0.

Lincoln starter Drew Moore surrendered a leadoff triple and Newport tied the game on a ground out in the second. Another runner reached on an error but Moore struck out the next batter and the Wolves came up with a big defensive play by tagging out a runner trying to steal second to limit the damage.

In the third Moore beaned the leadoff batter and issued a walk. A run scored on an error and Newport jumped in front, 2-1. Moore ended the inning with a strike out leaving the bases loaded to get out of a jam.

The Wolves exploded for 6 runs in the fourth to seize control of the game. Jackson Endacott led the way by doubling. Gauge Davis came up and Lincoln pushed a run across on a throwing error. Davis and Clay Pike singled. Calvin laid down a bunt single to load the bases. Rylee Remington drew a walk to push another run across and Lincoln edged ahead, 3-2.

Paxton Price followed with a 2 run double. Lincoln next scored two runs on a passed ball and a dropped strike three throw to first to extend its lead to 7-2.

Newport got one run back on Lincoln's throwing error to cut the lead to 7-3 in the fifth, but the Greyhound wouldn't score again. Lincoln tacked on 2 runs in the bottom of the fifth. Endacott and Davis singled sandwiched around a strike out. Pike reached on an error to load the bases and Calvin again brought a run across by drawing a walk. The Wolves' ninth run came on a passed ball with Price batting.

Newport coach Caleb Spears said his team enjoyed the tournament.

"It's been a lot of fun, I've been glad, I've been very, very pleased with Coach Keith over here at Lincoln and the hospitality that they've shown us," Spears said.

Palestine-Wheatley 6, Lincoln 0

Lincoln coach J. Keith got his wish in hoping to compete against his cousin, Jackson Estes, a sophomore on the Palestine-Wheatley baseball roster, but the Wolves were shut out 6-0 in the semifinal game Friday. Keith's uncle, John Estes, is the superintendent at Palestine Wheatley.

"He's a big time baseball guy. My cousin, Jackson Estes, plays for them so I was looking forward to getting to watch him play," Keith said.

The Wolves went down in order in their first at-bat and trailed 1-0 going in the second inning. Patriot starter Austin Varner again retired Lincoln one-two-three in the second inning. The Patriots scored 3 runs in the third on Jacob Hickman's single up the middle and Hunter Hill's 2 RBI double into deep left center to go up 4-0.

The flurry was set up by consecutive infield singles. The Wolves got a handle on both hits but wound up with no play.

Lincoln loaded the bases in the fourth but couldn't cash in on that nor with a runner at third with three batters coming to the plate. Paxton Price beat a throw as the leadoff man in the inning. He was first ruled out, but Keith appealed and the home plate umpire over ruled the call. Coley Taylor walked and Moore moved Price to third on a sacrifice fly but he was left stranded there.

Palestine Wheatley added 2 more runs in the fifth aided by an error and another infield single. Lincoln starter Pike struck out Tra Guthrie but a run scored on a throwing error. Brody Bass drove in the sixth run for Palestine-Wheatley, which moved into the championship game Saturday with the 6-0 win.

Dardanelle 12, Lincoln 0

The Wolves dropped into the third and fourth place game and lost 12-0 by run-rule to Dardanelle in the consolation game of the tournament Saturday.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln sophomore Tyler Shreve earned a save during the Wolves' 9-3 win over Newport at a spring break tournament that put Lincoln in the semifinals.

