Lincoln Mayor Vetoes Ordinance For Filling Vacancies

LINCOLN -- Lincoln Mayor Doug Hutchens has vetoed an ordinance approved by the City Council to establish a procedure for making an appointment to the council.

In a 5-2 vote, Lincoln City Council approved a new procedure for filling a vacancy at its March 15 meeting. The ordinance did not have an emergency clause and was set to take effect 91 days from its passage.

Council members Terry Bryson, Michelle Davis, Billy Rusher, Johnny Stowers and Amanda Thomas voted in favor of the ordinance. Council members David McBride and Doug Moore voted against it.

The ordinance required that all city council members be notified about a vacancy on the council and that a "notice of vacancy" be publicized. The ordinance gave interested, qualified candidates up to 30 days to submit an application for the vacancy. The remaining members of the council would then vote by simple majority to select a person to fill the vacancy from the list of applicants.

As it stands now, the mayor recommends someone to fill the vacancy but this person has to be approved by the city council. By state law, the council is required to appoint someone to fill a vacancy at the next regular meeting after a vacancy occurs.

In a letter dated March 18, Hutchens issued his formal veto of Ordinance 2022-10.

He vetoed the ordinance for two reasons, according to his letter.

He said it is dangerous to the operation for city government for the lawmaking body to write law that gives the lawmaking body the sole ability to appoint and confirm its own members.

"This ability opens a pathway to stack the city council with people that are counterproductive to the well-being of the city," Hutchens wrote.

The second reason for his veto, he said, is the timeline of the process. The 30-day timeline allowed in the ordinance does not provide enough time for effective screening and research that should be done before an appointment process is considered, Hutchens said.

He offered what he considered an "appropriate policy" for appointments.

Hutchens said the city should notify the public about the vacancy using city media outlets within three days and then accept applications for the vacancy for 15 days. The mayor would nominate an applicant and possibly a backup applicant. The council then would vote up or down on the nominated applicant or backup applicant at the next council meeting.

Hutchens said he filed his veto with the city clerk, per state law, and his veto and the reasons for it will be part of the council's April 19 meeting.

According to Arkansas Code Annotated Section 14-43-504, an ordinance vetoed by the mayor is invalid, unless it is overturned by the council.

To overturn the veto, according to city attorney Steve Zega, a council member will have to make a motion to override the veto and that motion will need a second. The motion will require six votes, or two/thirds of eight, to carry and override the mayor's veto.

Councilmember Terry Bryson voted in favor of the ordinance at the March 15 meeting, though he paused before casting his "yes" vote.

Thursday, Bryson said he supports the mayor's veto.

"I think the ordinance went too far," Bryson said. "That's why I hesitated before voting yes."

Bryson said he believes the council should support the veto and then have further discussions about the procedure. He agrees there needs to be transparency about a vacancy but said the mayor should be able to recommend a person, and then the council can vote for or against the recommendation.

"If he brings one person and the council feels this person would not be a good person to be on the council, the council can vote that person down and the search can continue," Bryson said.

Bryson said the council has to trust the mayor to do certain things.

"I support Doug 99.9% in his actions. Since he is the mayor, I have to be confident that he has the best interests of the city at heart."

Councilmember Johnny Stowers first introduced the ordinance for appointing a council member at the February meeting.

In an email Sunday, Stowers said he originally drafted the ordinance to bring transparency when someone is appointed to the council after an unexpected vacancy occurs.

Stowers noted that state law mandates the council shall appoint someone to fill a vacancy but state law does not provide the manner in which a person is brought before the council for a vote.

"In the past, the mayor found someone who he felt would be a good fit and brought that person to the council to be voted in," Stowers said. "This ordinance requires that the public be notified of the vacancy and that they be allowed to request to be appointed to the council to fill the vacancy."

In his email, Stowers said, "The mayor, in his veto statement states that he should have the ability to screen anyone who wishes to be considered to fill a vacancy. This in affect would give him the ability to dictate who is on the City Council."

Councilmember Michelle Davis said she would support Hutchens' recommendations to notify the public in three days about the vacancy and to give people 15 days to turn in an application.

However, she said she does not agree with the mayor being the one to make a recommendation to the council for an appointment.

"He wants the ability to screen and research the applicants which he has no authority to do," Davis said.

She pointed out that when people run for office, they have to meet the eligibility requirements and turn in 30 qualified signatures. However, no one screens and researches those candidates, Davis said.

If a motion is on the table to override the mayor's veto at the April 18 meeting, Davis said she will vote to override, unless there is a compromise that she can support.

Hutchens on Thursday said he's voiced his concerns about the ordinance for two meetings and had hoped the council wouldn't pass it.

After the March 15 meeting, he said he thought about it for a couple of days and then put together his reply and veto.

"It's just a bad idea," he said. "It just sets the stage for a council to be able to stack itself without any checks and balances."

If the mayor nominates and the council has to approve, there is a check and balance, Hutchens said.

If several people are interested in a vacancy, he said there needs to be an equitable way to make a decision. The more people involved, the harder it is, he added.

"It's my judgment to pick a person who will be a good fit for the city," he said.

Councilmember Johnny Stowers is the one who brought up the proposed ordinance, noting the city does not really have a procedure in place for appointing council members.

At the March 15 meeting, Stowers said his main purpose for the ordinance was transparency so the public is notified about the vacancy and citizens have a chance to apply for the position if they wish.

At that meeting, Zega told council members that, in his opinion, the ordinance as written is legal.