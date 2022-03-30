New Coach, New Season For Lady Cardinals

FARMINGTON -- Jason Shirey is no stranger to Farmington softball having co-hosted the Farmington Invitational Tournament several years while he coached at Fayetteville, now he's hands on with a storied program.

The Lady Cardinals return to action this week coming off two tough losses to Hackett, 2-1, and Gravette, 16-5, in the tournament Shirey supervised as the host this season. Things aren't all sour, however. Shirey faces a good problem in trying to put the best lineup on the field at all times with a host of talented athletes vying for playing time.

"It makes our job easier as coaches in terms of having players, but it also does make it a little bit more difficult because now we've got to figure out how to put all the pieces together," Jason Shirey said.

Jason Shirey anticipates the offense will start to score some runs and feel good at the plate.

"Hopefully we can get a lineup put together that people just kind of settle in and know that they're going to get four at-bats a night and just go get us some good rips," Jason Shirey said.

Kamryn Uher, Reese coming back from the state tournament. It was good to get them back in the ball game, kind of get some of that rust off. The key for us this early part of the year is just learning who we got and who can play where. We've very fortunate that we've got a lot of kids who can a number of positions. I'm happy about that

PITCHING

Freshman Morgan Uher stepped into a starting role while her older sister, Kamryn Uher, was still in basketball. Kamryn didn't become available until after the Class 4A State Finals on March 12.

"Morgan has done a phenomenal job for us this early part of the season. She probably wasn't expected to pitch as much as she did, but she's done a great job. She hasn't denied the ball, she's gone out there and thrown strikes and competed and given us a chance and our offense has started to score some runs," Jason Shirey said.

Kamryn Uher became the starter once she got into the groove of softball.

INFIELD

Senior Grace Boatright switched to first base this year and has kept on hitting balls out of the ballpark, something Shirey says she is capable of every time she comes to plate.

Junior Skyler Riddle takes over at catcher after backing up Boatright last season.

"Skyler's ability to control the game defensively allows us to put Grace at first, but Kamryn Uher was the first baseman last year so we've got some interchangeable parts there," Jason Shirey said.

At second base three kids compete, Justine Davidson, Morgan Uher, and Marylauren Bradley, who started the first five games.

"That gives us some flexibility," Jason Shirey said.

Remington Adams plays shortstop. The Lady Cardinals played their tournament without her and she was missed.

Both Uher sisters and Davidson can also play third base and if needed Boatright could go back to catcher.

"Offensively, we've got a great lineup, but defensively we can plug holes, too," Jason Shirey said, adding, "We've got kids that can field the ball and make plays so we feel good about that."

OUTFIELD

Sophomore Reese Shirey, the coach's daughter, plays left field with Bella Hulsey, whom Jason Shirey said "just controls everything in the outfield at center field." Kennedy Griggs can play right field.

"When she's healthy it might end up being that way and it might end up being whoever's swinging the bat the best out of the group," Jason Shirey said.

Griggs can hit the ball hard as she did twice against Dardanelle in a 9-0 win on March 15. Freshman Mallory Sills practically won a game with her bat at Har-Ber with Farmington taking the Lady Wildkats, 12-7, on March 3.

"She's proven that she can do it as well so we've got a lot of kids that are going to make it difficult for us as far as finding playing time [for them]. If they can continue to compete and do what they're doing then it falls back on us. It's a great problem so I'm no complaining," Jason Shirey said.

OVERVIEW

Jason Shirey didn't make any drastic changes to a program operated by Randy Osnes, who retired June 30 after 25 seasons. He calculates improvement as players and coach get to know each other.

"I'm still trying to learn what they're capable of, what they're comfortable with, and they're trying to learn me, too, as far as what I like to do, as far as running bases and just the language. Randy did a tremendous job. These kids are well versed in how to play the game hard and play it the right way. It's a matter of us all figuring each other out," Jason Shirey said.