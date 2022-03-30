One Nation Baseball

LINCOLN -- Teams came from all corners of the state uniting along with area ball clubs, Lincoln, Gentry, the Northwest Arkansas Hornets and Westville, Okla. as one nation enjoying baseball.

Lincoln hosted its first-ever "No Place Like Home Wolfpack Classic" baseball tournament Thursday through Friday featuring schools as far away as Star City, Newport, Dardanelle and Palestine Wheatley.

"I was just excited to have four teams from all over the place. It wasn't just a Northwest Arkansas tournament. I mean we had teams coming from a ways," said Lincoln coach J. Keith, who realized a dream fulfilled in hosting the tournament.

Despite the last place finish of the NWA Home School team, Keith expressed respect for the Hornets, saying, "They're loaded, those cats can play. They got two arms that can go. They got a left-handed pitcher that's a ninth grader this year. He throws 88, 83 [m.p.h.], he's a cat, he's probably a college baseball player. If he keeps growing and producing he's going to have a chance to play some Division 1 ball. He can really go."

Star City coach Brent Noble knew Keith from his days at Watson Chapel and was more than happy to bring the Bulldogs to the competition.

"I talked to coach Keith and he invited us to come up. He was at Watson Chapel so we're familiar and it was well run tournament here, we had a good time, got a lot of playing in and the boys enjoyed their time here as well," Noble said.

Competition helps keep the Bulldogs sharper than if they remained idle over spring break going into this week's conference schedule.

"We try to get something in during spring break, just fine tune and get back in the rhythm of things, get up for conference again, starting up Tuesday," Noble said.

Junior Logan Raley started and went the distance in a first round game, but the Bulldogs were slow at the plate in a 5 inning game, losing 10-0 to Gentry. Noble noted they got no hits, struck out 14 times and seemed just getting back in the rhythm of swinging the bat after several days off.

In the second round Noble felt his team got better and the pitching was really good. His starter went the complete game, throwing 96 pitches. On Saturday against Newport Star senior Max Reese was on the mound, and good enough to keep the Bulldogs in the game as they beat Newport, 15-4.

Junior Gavin White came through at the plate drawing praise from his coach.

"We had a great game by a guy starting for the first time. He doubled and had 4 RBIs in the game. He kind of stood out and got himself back in the starting lineup," Noble said.

The Bulldogs saw some good things happen during their excursion to Lincoln

"We started playing better as you expect, five days off and get back in the rhythm of things, each game we started playing better and so things are looking up starting next week when we're back in four games next week," Noble said.

Dardanelle baseball coach Phil Vega thought the Sandlizards definitely got better over the weekend.

"Thanks to Coach Keith for having us up here and allowing us to play in this tournament. You know, the kids had a good time bonding deep with each other and I think we definitely got closer and learned some things, saw some good things this weekend and got better in baseball for sure," Vega said.

In Dardanelle's first game Vega said they competed well against Northwest Arkansas Home School team. Chris Miller started on the mound for Dardanelle and pitched well to get the 6-2 win.

In Game Dardanelle played Gentry and lost 9-5.

"We made some mistakes early that cost us big, made two errors in the first inning that cost us four runs and in that game it was a little frustrating. We had a couple of base running errors early in the game and then made another error late in the game when they made another push and scored a few runs. That game was frustrating at times, but again, there were things we learned from that game that we can build on and carried over into Saturday," Vega said.

The Sandlizards blanked Lincoln, 12-0, to wrap up their competition in the tournament on Saturday with Vega able to tweak some things. He started a freshmen in right field, Chase Weatherford, and a DH freshman, Rustin Robinson,

"We got a little momentum coming into next week. It being a spring break tournament we did have a few guys out today and ended up having three freshmen start today which don't normally start, and the kid that started on the mound, Dalton Mize, pitched well for us. All three of them produced and did a good job for us," Vega said.

Westville, Okla. broke into the win column by pulling off an dramatic comeback after falling behind, 9-0, against the NWA Home School Hornets on Saturday.

"We've done that all year, that was just our fifth game, but there's been one inning in every game we've played that we just fall apart," said Westville coach Aaron Clark, who spent 27 years at Elkins and is now in his third season with the Yellowjackets.

Westville practiced two-and-a-half hours at home before going to Lincoln to compete in the last game on Saturday. Those repetitions eventually paid off. Clark saw a lot of improvement in the field.

"They [the NWA Home School Hornets] are a good hitting team, they got up on us 9-1," Clark said.

In the Yellowjackets previous four losses they gave up 6 runs in a single inning and the Hornets also accomplished that yet couldn't hold off a Westville comeback.

"There was a lot less errors. They hit the ball and stuff, but I'm just proud of the kids for coming back. Hitting's contagious and winning is contagious," Clark said.

The Yellowjackets banged out 7 runs in the bottom of the fourth with 4 straight doubles, one of which turned into a triple to close within 9-7. They took the lead on a 2-run homer, the only home run of the tournament, and went on to win 12-9.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Star City assistant coach Tim Teel (left) visits with Dardanelle head coach Phil Vega over the fence during a break in the action Friday. The Sand Lizards were competing against Gentry in a semifinal game of the "No Place Like Home Wolfpack Classic" baseball tournament hosted by Lincoln last weekend. Dardanelle lost 9-5 after beginning the tournament Thursday with a 5-2 win over the Northwest Arkansas Home School Hornets. The Sand Lizards concluded the tourney by beating Lincoln, 12-0, on Saturday.



MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Gentry's baseball team shows off its newly-won first place trophy at the "No Place Like Home Wolfpack Classic" baseball tournament hosted by Lincoln last weekend. The Pioneers won the tournament by beating Star City (10-0) on Thursday, Dardanelle (9-5) on Friday and Palestine-Wheatley (8-1) in the championship game on Saturday.

