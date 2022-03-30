OPINION: All We Need Is A Prayer For Today And A Prayer Everyday

The destructive events in Ukraine are brought into our lives by television and internet daily. We see the human suffering of this war in Ukraine in almost real-time. We are concerned what Vladimir Putin's next move will be in Ukraine and if the war will expand involving other countries.

What should we as Christians do? Let's reach back in time to May 13, 1940. On this day, Winston Churchill became Great Britain's new Prime Minister. In his first speech, mincing no words, he outlined a strategy and attitude for a nation. "If you ask what our policy is, it is to wage war by sea, land and air with all our might. I have nothing to offer but blood, toil, tears and sweat."

As Christians today, let's consider an attitude of "I have nothing to offer but prayers to our Heavenly Father for peace in the world, peace in our nation and peace of mind for you and me."

If we have concluded a strategy for peace in our world includes prayer, where do we go to learn how and when to pray? Typing "how and when to pray" into the internet search bar returns one billion responses. Reading one billion articles on "how and when to pray" could take a very long time.

So, what is the answer?

One day as Jesus was teaching, a disciple said to him, "Lord, teach us to pray".

In Matthew 6:5-15, Jesus teaches us what we need to know related to prayer (The Lord's Prayer).

In Matthew 6:5-8, Jesus tells us WHEN we pray, go to a private place and pray to our Father.

Jesus tells us our prayers are one-on-one conversations with God and reminds us of the importance of a humble attitude.

In Matthew 6:9-15, Jesus tell us HOW to pray. I've often thought of these versus as "God's altitude," "God's attitude" and "God's actions."

"Altitude" verse 9 "Our Father in heaven..." By us saying these words, we are stating God is our Father and He resides in Heaven.

"Attitude" of forgiveness is mentioned three times in the Lord's Prayer with a central theme of us forgiving others. Our human nature sure gets in the way for many of us in perfecting an attitude of forgiveness.

"Actions" of you and me, as well as God, are outlined in these verses related to forgiveness. If we forgive others, God will forgive us. Jesus finalizes His comments on forgiveness in verse 9 by saying, "...if you do not forgive others their sins your Father will not forgive your sins."

Henry Ward Beecher, an American minister of the 1800s, said this about the Lord's Prayer: "I used to think the Lord's Prayer was a short prayer; but as I live longer, and see more of life, I begin to believe there is no such thing as getting through it. If we, in praying that prayer, were to be stopped by every word until we had thoroughly prayed it...it would take us a lifetime."

In 1940, Winston Churchill's attitude related to World War II was expressed in his speech... "I have nothing to offer but blood, toil, tears and sweat."

Today, let's consider an attitude of "I have nothing to offer but prayers to our Heavenly Father for peace in the world, peace in our nation and peace of mind for you and me."

Our peace of mind starts with Matthew 6:5-15. Praying this prayer thoroughly may take us a lifetime; let's get started today.

Dennis R. Hixson of Fayetteville is a husband, father, teacher, business leader, author and mentor. Currently Dennis teaches an adult Bible class at Prairie Grove Christian Church and Practical Biblical Application class at the Fayetteville Salvation Army, Drug and Alcohol Recovery Program. Send comments and questions to: [email protected]