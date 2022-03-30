Pioneers Win Lincoln Tournament

LINCOLN -- Gentry claimed its first tournament championship of the 2022 baseball season with an 8-1 victory over Palestine-Wheatley using a pair of freshman pitchers Saturday.

The Pioneers won the "No Place Like Home Wolfpack Classic" baseball tournament hosted by Lincoln by going deep into their rotation.

"Drew Nash, started the game and did a really good job, had pretty good stuff, we'll have go to work on a few things, but other than that he did a really good of keeping them off-balance," said Gentry coach Justin Ledbetter.

Nash worked 5 innings allowing one run while picking up the win. Classmate Alec Pearson faced four batters in a closer's role.

"We've got to work on a few more strikes, but other than that they did a really good job. The defense played well. That's why we wanted to kind of get some of freshmen some work, put our real defense out there and see if we can go," Ledbetter said.

In the opposite dugout, Palestine-Wheatley coach Paxton Crawford wants to see better performances when the Patriots, who defeated Westville, Okla., 9-7, on Thursday, and tournament host, Lincoln, 6-0, on Friday, have to go deep into their rotation.

Patriot starter Jared Cook, a 6-feet-4 senior, struggled with control issues and left after issuing a walk with one out in the bottom of the third with Gentry leading 1-0. He took the loss.

"We're a little streaky right out. We played three days in-a-row. It was a good experience for our kids to play three days in-a-row. The pitching got a little thin, but then I know everybody's in that same boat. We've got to play a little better when it comes down to our third tier guys. If we can throw strikes and avoid balls we'll be alright," Crawford said.

Back-to-back singles by Brayden Feathers and Isaiah Lemke gave the Pioneers a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Feathers stole second to move into scoring position and Lemke connected for an RBI single on a 3-2 pitch.

The Pioneers added two more runs in the bottom of the third. Garry Cox walked with one out prompting a change of pitchers but Patriot sophomore reliever Jackson Estes walked Isaak Crittenden on a 3-1 offering. Cox had already stolen second base and he seized opportunity to dash to third placing runners at the corners for Bart Walker. Crittenden stole second and both runners scored on an error.

Walker, however, got caught in a rundown and tagged out losing a gamble that he could make it to second. That out cost the Pioneers a base runner and Gentry settled for a 3-0 lead at the end of the third inning.

Leadoff man Dawson Wright got aboard to start the fifth. He eventually scored to up the Pioneer advantage to 4-0.

Palestine-Wheatley scored its only run of the contest in the top of the sixth set up by a throwing error on a pickoff attempt sailed past first allowing Patriot freshman Jacob Hickman to go all the way to third base. He walked on a 3-2 pitch to get aboard and scored on Hunter Hill's RBI ground out to make it 4-1 in favor of Gentry.

The Pioneers rang up 4 runs of their own in the bottom of the inning. Henry singled aided by a high throw to first. Alec Pearson reached on an error racing all the way to second base to posture two runners in scoring position.

Riggs Harper hit into a ground out but the Patriots gave up 2 runs on the play and trailed 5-1. Feathers singled to drive in a run and Lemke doubled sending him to third.

Tra Guthrie came on as the third pitcher of the day for Palestine-Wheatley. His first throw resulted in a wild pitch and a run scored for Gentry with the second pitch having the same effect on a passed ball increasing the Pioneer lead to 8-1.

Guthrie settled down long enough to record consecutive called strikes against Cox to get ahead 1-2 in the count before eventually hitting Cox with a pitch. The sophomore hurler got out of the inning by inducing an infield fly followed by a strike out.

The Patriots faced an 8-1 deficit in their last at-bat in the top of the seventh. Pearson stepped on the mound for Gentry striking out the leadoff batter and issuing a walk. He ended the game with a pair of strike outs and the Pioneers claimed the first place trophy while Palestine-Wheatley went home with the second place trophy.

Ledbetter saw improvement from Gentry's first two wins in the tournament over Star City (10-0) on Thursday and Dardanelle (9-5) on Friday, yet plans to fine tune his ball club.

"We did clean up some stuff, but we got to put it all together. We didn't hit the ball as good as I would have liked today, but it was better," Ledbetter said.