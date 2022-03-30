Siloam Springs Resident Tyler Dees runs for Arkansas State Senate District 35

Editor's note: Registered voters in western Washington County will be voting in the May 24 primary election for the Republican candidate for state Senate District 35. The winner will face Libertarian candidate Doug Peterson in November. This week, the Enterprise-Leader focuses on the Republican candidates for District 35: Tyler Dees, Gayla Hendren-McKenzie and Jeff Tennant.

Siloam Springs businessman Tyler Dees announced Feb. 28 that he will run for the Arkansas state Senate.

Dees will run for the newly created state Senate District 35. The district covers western Benton County and northwestern and western Washington County outside of Fayetteville. It includes Farmington, Lincoln and Prairie Grove, reaching as far south as the Morrow community.

For Dees, running for the Senate seat is following a prayer from God, he said.

"I am following a prayer where I asked God what can I do to uphold the conservative values in District 35," Dees said.

Dees said first and foremost he wants to vote with conviction and listen intently through the eyes of common sense. Dees cited Proverbs 3:5-6 as his foundational thought process.

Proverbs 3:5-6 states "Trust the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him and he will make your paths straight." (NIV)

Dees said he wants to bring humbleness to listen to the people. He also said he doesn't want Arkansas to turn into California.

"I want to be a man of these people because I am these people," Dees said.

The process started three years ago when Dees and his wife Meagan prayed and asked if God would open doors to something like this, Dees said.

For Dees, it was more than just having an interest in running, it was about making sure the timing was right, he said.

He has lived in Siloam Springs for the last 22 years, Dees said. He went to Siloam Springs High School and met his wife while attending John Brown University.

Dees presently works at Simmons Foods as the director of business development.

Dees' father, Kerwin Dees, is from Prairie Grove and coached there as well as in Siloam Springs, he said. Dees also has siblings who live in Texas and Tulsa, he said.

"We fell in love with this community and always had our radar out on how to serve these people," Dees said.

Dees and his wife Meagan have been married since 2007 and have three children, Roman, Grayson and Avonlea, who attend school in the area, he said. Hobbies include coaching kids in basketball, football and soccer as well as running, although his main hobby is serving others, Dees said.

He is presently on the board of the Children's Advocacy Center and at Sager Creek Community Church in the men's group and as the worship leader, Dees said.

"A core principle is where you spend your time is where your heart is," Dees said. "A care and protection for children has always been on my heart."

When looking at the future, Dees is learning to have peace but not getting too far ahead as to what God reveals for the next steps of his life, he said. Dees said he believes in planning for the future and trusting God for the details.

Some of the things Dees said he wants to do are to continue to advocate pro-life policy and school choice as well as making sure parents can engage with public schools in an easier fashion, he said.

On the business side, Dees wants to continue to support local business, he said. Viewing competition as a good thing, Dees said he believes the role of government is to help the free market atmosphere and to make businesses easier to start up and support, he said.

Dees does not describe himself as a politician but said he is more of a business-sided person who loves his community and wants to support it in Little Rock. Dees also said he wants to celebrate Arkansas and what people are doing here.

"I am a business guy and servant," Dees said. "I believe in the government operating more like a business."