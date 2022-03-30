Spring, Carbon Monoxide In The Air

Finally! It's time to fire up the grill, use a pressure washer to spruce up around the house, haul stuff in the old pickup truck, take a spin in the boat or head out to a campsite. What do all of these popular activities have in common?

They all present the possibility of carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning.

People tend to be more aware of the danger of CO poisoning in the winter, when they retreat indoors to enjoy the warmth of a woodburning furnace or fireplace. But deadly CO gas can also come from charcoal grills, cars and recreational vehicles with gasoline engines, as well as gas-powered tools, such as compressors, lawn care and construction equipment, pressure washers and generators.

Carbon monoxide is a gas produced when fuels such as wood, oil, kerosene, charcoal, propane and gasoline are burned – more precisely, when they are incompletely burned. The gas cannot be seen, smelled or tasted. It is nonirritating and not toxic until inhaled.

Normally after every breath, molecules of oxygen enter the bloodstream, where red blood cells pick up the oxygen and carry it throughout the body. But when CO is inhaled, red blood cells pick up CO molecules instead of oxygen. As the CO-tainted blood circulates, the body's cells and tissues are damaged by the lack of oxygen, resulting in sudden illness or even death.

To keep yourself and your loved ones safe from CO poisoning, do not operate gas-powered tools inside a garage, basement, shed or other sheltered area, even if the door is open. The addition of a running fan in an enclosed space is not sufficient to clear CO fumes from the air. Keep fuel-burning equipment away from the house, and make sure windows and doors are shut to ensure CO does not seep inside.

No matter how chilly or rainy the weather turns, equipment such as camp stoves, lanterns and charcoal grills should never be used inside a tent, camper or other enclosed shelter. Opening tent flaps, doors or windows is not enough to prevent CO from building up to dangerous levels. When using fuel-burning items outdoors near the campsite, be certain the exhaust is vented to the open air.

The United States Coast Guard warns that on any motorboat lethal concentrations of CO can build up to dangerous concentrations within seconds, whether the craft is underway, moored or at anchor.

When the boat is stationery, idling the engine can enable CO to build to dangerous levels. Even if the engine is stopped, CO gas can linger behind for some time and may become trapped inside the cabin and cockpit or under a canvas enclosure. Never allow the boat's exhaust to be blocked by the dock, beach or landing place, or another boat. Also, be aware of the exhaust of other boats running nearby.

The risk of CO exposure is of particular concern on houseboats, both from the engine and the electrical generator. All passengers should be made aware that CO can accumulate beneath the rear deck, endangering swimmers who surface in the cavity below the deck or rest on the swim platform. Inside the cabin, prevent CO poisoning by installing and regularly testing a batterypowered CO detector.

Spring is a great time to have a mechanic check the exhaust system of any vehicle, especially one not frequently used in the winter. Do not run the engine in a garage or any enclosed space and shut the engine off when stopped.

Before every trip, inspect the vehicle's engine and generator exhaust systems for leaks. Look for holes or cracks in the floor and sidewalls where CO gas could seep through. Examine the weather stripping around windows and doors and ensure it seals tightly.

Park the vehicle where the exhaust gases can easily disperse; do not park next to objects that might cause exhaust gas to accumulate around or under the vehicle, such as tall grass, weeds or walls. Do not sleep with the vehicle's engine or generator running.

Because you can't smell, see or taste CO gas, the onset of poisoning symptoms is the first indication that something is wrong.

Symptoms: At low levels of exposure, CO poisoning initially causes headache, dizziness, nausea and fatigue.CO poisoning can also cause blood pressure to rise and skin may become pink or red. At higher levels of inhalation, CO poisoning may cause confusion, disorientation, shortness of breath and loss of consciousness.

What to do: If you suspect someone has been exposed to CO, move the person to fresh air and immediately seek medical help: go to the nearest emergency department, call 9-1-1 or call the American Association of Poison Control Centers national help line at (800) 222-1222.

SOURCE: Siloam Springs Regional Hospital