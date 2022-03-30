Tiger Baseball On Upswing

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove baseball coach Mitch Cameron wasn't certain of what his lineup would look like in weeks leading up to the season, but he's been pleasantly surprised.

The team at this stage is better than Cameron thought it might be with all the turnover in personnel due to graduation of key players from last season.

"Shoot a month ago, we were three weeks away from playing and I was like, 'I don't know who's on third, I don't know who my shortstop is, I don't know who my second baseman is, I've got my catcher, I know who I kind of want in the outfield, but I didn't know my infield," Cameron said.

His solution based itself upon practicality, "Let's roll some guys out there and see who can produce?"

PITCHING

Cameron can go with either Junior Ryder Orr and sophomore Conner Hubbs as a starter.

"I have two No. 1's, guys that can go deep, guys that can throw strikes. One's a lefty (Hubbs), one's right-handed (Orr). Out of our games so far they've all gone the distance. They've gone seven innings or maybe had to pull them in the sixth for whatever reason so they get us deep in the game," Cameron said.

Cameron hails Jaxon Beare for having done a great job on the mound for the Tigers as a sophomore.

"We just kind of piece it together after that as far as who we throw. We got a bunch of guys that are going to come in and throw 65-70 m.p.h., they're going to throw strikes and so if we continue to do that, that'll help us," Cameron said.

Ty Estepp, Elijah Byerley, freshman Caleb Carte, and a couple of those guys are going to factor in.

INFIELD

Spencer Allen was the starter at catcher until the second game of the year when he broke his arm and just got out of surgery in early March. He's out for the year so Trevor May, a senior, stepped up and said, "Coach, I'll play it."

According to Cameron, May's done a great job back there.

"It's not an easy position and for a guy that doesn't play it every day, he's done a great job of being there for us thus far," Cameron said.

At first base it's either Orr or Hubbs, just depending upon who's on the mound. If Beare's pitching, then one of those two guys plays DH and one of them plays first. The Tigers will also go put Hubbs in the outfield some and let Orr play first. That gives Cameron another option.

Second base has been kind of been a revolving door. Two freshmen, Luke Bannon and Carte, both play the position.

"They're just kind of in and out just who can hit, who can't hit, one of those type things," Cameron said.

"Jaxon Beare's done a great job on the mound for us, a sophomore, who also played an unbelievable shortstop [that was] another question mark after losing Sloan Smith a year ago," Cameron said.

Cameron wondered "who are we going to put there?" prior to the season and as a sophomore Beare's stepped up really big. When he pitches, Carte, the freshman, rolls over to shortstop.

At third base it's been Carte along with classmate Bryce Ledgerwood's getting some playing time.

"It's those two freshmen battling it out for that spot based on who's pitching," Cameron said.

OUTFIELD

The every day guy in left field is Tate Benoit, a junior whose improved a lot. He played last year but he's improved a lot offensively and defensively and according to Cameron he's become an every day outfielder.

The center fielder is Davis Stephens, who committed to NorthArk in February.

"The guy's done an unbelievable job with the bat and he's one of the best center fielders I think we have in the league. The kid can go get it," Cameron said.

Right field is one of those places that it kind of depends on whose pitching, but as of late Luke Vance is a kid that Cameron's been able to plug out there.

"He's putting the ball in play. He's able to make the routine plays out there and so we're starting to find some guys that can put the ball in play. Now, whether they get on base or not I don't know but at least they're putting it in play. They get walks, they're fast, they got some speed so they put pressure on the defense," Cameron said.