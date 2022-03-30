Turning Something Bad Into Something Good

“One day you will tell your story of how you overcame what you went through and it will be someone else’s survival guide.”

A quote that spoke to Prairie Grove police officer Tyler Franks. He’s not sure of the source.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- It's not something he would have chosen beforehand, but Prairie Grove police officer Tyler Franks, looking back, said he would not have changed anything about the night he was shot multiple times while responding to a domestic disturbance.

"To break it down, I feel like this is part of my life," Franks said during a recent interview. "This happened to me. I wouldn't change it, honestly. I can be a good influence and inspiration to other people with the way I handled my incident, and I wouldn't change it. It happened and you have to make the best of it and carry on."

Franks is nearing the one-year anniversary of the shooting incident on May 4, 2021.

Responding To Domestic Disturbance

Franks was shot when he and officer Andrew Gibson responded to a 911 call from a residence on West Thurman Street. Franks attempted to enter a bedroom and the suspect fired multiple rounds from a shotgun and handgun, striking Franks in both legs.

Gibson returned fire, striking the suspect, and then was able to get Franks out of the house and immediately apply two tourniquets.

The officer was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center where the decision was then made to amputate part of his left leg above the knee because of irreparable damage to his vascular system. He was in the intensive care unit at Washington Regional for about eight days and then moved to a rehabilitation facility in Fayetteville.

Franks returned home June 2, escorted by a long line of vehicles from law enforcement agencies across Northwest Arkansas and welcomed by a parade held in his honor through town.

Franks credits Gibson with saving his life.

"Obviously, that wasn't Gibson's first tourniquet," Franks said, noting the two had a bond as partners and friends, trained together and discussed tactics and scenarios so they were prepared to respond to different situations.

"Even before he saved my life, and he did, Gibson saved my life or I would have bled to death, even before then, I just had a special bond with him."

Franks said he believes everything went the way it was supposed to that night, the best it could have.

"No one else got hurt. When you put on the badge, that's your job to protect and serve, no matter what that may entail."

Moving Forward

Franks, who now has a prosthetic left leg, had his last on-site physical therapy session on Jan. 27, though he said he will probably return for more physical therapy sessions after his leg has healed more.

"I'm doing well but I just want to do better," he said.

The results of a functional capacity exam called an FCE shows he is qualified for medical retirement, but he's not sure that he wants to take medical retirement right now.

The exam, said his wife Amber Franks, outlines what he is capable of doing and what he is incapable of doing.

"It pretty much said he can do anything he's physically capable of doing," Amber said. "Obviously, he will have some limitations with his disability, but it basically comes down to whatever he's physically capable of doing. Without his leg he obviously cannot walk but with his leg he can pretty much do anything anyone else can."

Franks, 30, said he has decided he does not want to police anymore.

"Policing is pretty much out of the question," he said. "I just feel that I'm ready to move on from Prairie Grove. I feel like I've done my service there and done the best I could. What happened happened."

Even before the incident, Franks said he was wondering about his career as a police officer, mainly because of the way the world now looks at police officers and policing.

"The community around here is a lot better than bigger cities but just that going on and being shot, going through a traumatic incident, it does affect you mentally. I'd say that I've dealt with it accordingly and appropriately and really well. I've just kept busy doing things."

However, he would be interested in being a full-time firefighter.

Franks has been a volunteer firefighter for Morrow Fire Department since he was 19 years old and started as a Lincoln volunteer firefighter in September.

If he decides to take medical retirement and his police pension, he said he cannot be a firefighter, even a volunteer firefighter. He only has six more years and he can take a regular law enforcement retirement.

Both Tyler and Amber come from first responder families.

Tyler's father served on Lincoln Fire Department and was Lincoln's police chief many years ago. His grandfather on his mom's side was a Fayetteville firefighter.

Tyler earned his first responder certification as a teenager in 2005 through Camp Rescue sponsored by Washington County Sheriff's Office. He is a 2010 graduate of Lincoln High, worked for the sheriff's office in the detention facility and in community service and then started with Prairie Grove Police Department in September 2015.

Amber's grandfather was in fire service for 52 years and worked for Fayetteville and Elkins fire departments. He started the Whitehouse Fire Department and also drove an ambulance.

Following in his footsteps, though Amber said her grandfather advised her not to, Amber has been a volunteer firefighter for Sunset and Whitehouse fire departments, worked a couple years as an emergency medical technician (EMT) for Central Emergency Medical Service and now is a volunteer firefighter with Lincoln alongside her husband.

Her main occupation, though, is to be a stay-at-home mom for their three children, Shelby, Hudson and Skyler.

Franks said his children have settled down following the incident, now that "Dad's kinda back to normal." Amber said, "Dad is their hero."

It was an adjustment, Amber said, for Franks to get used to not going to work at the police department.

He adds, "Policing consumed my life. Once I became a cop it consumed my life. It was just nonstop all the time, even for a small town like Prairie Grove, training, always busy."

He misses certain things about policing but said relaxing also has been nice. He goes to the Lincoln fire station on a regular schedule to help him feel like there's a purpose in life and has responded to fires and medical events with the fire department.

Being home also has helped with family time and is giving the family the opportunity to make some plans for the future, Amber said.

Encouraging Others

Already, Franks said he is using his experience from the shooting and his recovery to help others. He uses his Facebook page to make inspirational posts and knows that at some point in the future he will be a guest speaker on the topic.

Just recently, he saw the Decatur police officer who was injured in an accident at the doctor's office. Franks said he felt God telling him to speak to the officer and encourage him.

"So I went over there and told him that I was praying for him and that he could do it, to not give up and keep going," Franks said.

He said the conversation was not anything expected but just happened.

Amber said her husband talks about how the incident wasn't a curse but a blessing.

She's seen how her husband has gone from a "shy guy" at Prairie Grove who didn't smile or interact much with people to be able to talk with others. Since the incident, she's seen him come out of his shell.

"He could feel sorry for himself and mope around the house all day but God has put it on his heart that's not what he's going to do. He can use his story to help people."

She added, "He understands in so many ways this can be an inspiration to so many people. Just because you have something significant happen to you, doesn't mean it was to be the end of what you can do."

Franks said one reason he believes he's done well dealing with the shooting is that as a police officer he prepared mentally for every shift, every day, and even when he wasn't at work.

He prepared himself to realize that on any shift, any day, he may have to shoot and kill someone or he may get shot himself.

"I was calm when I got shot," he said. "I was in pain obviously but people are still amazed how calm I was."

When he was brought to the emergency room, he said his blood pressure was almost normal.

"I was just prepared. I told myself that I wasn't going to die and I didn't."

Amber said people don't realize how much a officer-involved shooting affects the officer, family, the department and even the community.

She said it was eye-opening to her how the incident impacted the community and how many people reached out to Tyler and their family after the shooting, especially people who were not part of law enforcement or were not first responders.

"In smaller communities, it hits them in the heart," she said. "It hurts them. They feel just as much as the people who are close to that person."

It has not been easy for their family but she said God has placed a peace in their hearts that everything is going to be OK.

"It's definitely a journey God has put us on. He took the bad and everything that happened and has blessed us tenfold. I guess that's just the goodness of God in all of it."

FILE PHOTO ANDY SHUPE NWA DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE A long line of law enforcement vehicles from across Northwest Arkansas makes its way Wednesday, June 2, 2021, through downtown Prairie Grove during a parade to welcome home Prairie Grove police officer Tyler Franks, who was shot May 4 while responding to a domestic disturbance.



FILE COURTESY PHOTO Prairie Grove police officer Tyler Franks, seated, and officer Andrew Gibson were honored as the 2021 Officers of the Year by the Arkansas Association of Chiefs of Police. The awards were presented at the annual conference in Little Rock in September. Prairie Grove police Chief Chris Workman, left, and Capt. Jeff O'Brien, right, stand with the officers.

