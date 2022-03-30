WCEL Obituaries for March 30, 2022

Photos: Holland

Jerry DeWayne Bland

Jerry DeWayne Bland, age 75, of Fayetteville passed away on March 18, 2022, in Fayetteville. He was born December 7, 1946, in Fayetteville to the late Delbert and Lora Irene Graham Bland.

Jerry was a proud Springdale Bulldog where he graduated in 1964. He then attended Arkansas Tech and also graduated from the University of Arkansas. He had a 20-year career with Ozark Electric in the Engineering and Drafting Department. He enjoyed motorcycles, fishing and playing Texas Hold'Em poker.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Michelle, of the home; four blended children, Robert Bland and wife Brittany of Reno, Rebecca Newman and husband David of Reno, Damon Bland of Kansas, DeWayne and wife LaVonde of Fayetteville; one sister-in-law, Pamela Bland of Fayetteville; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one niece; three nephews; and nine cousins.

He also has many close friends, Ozark Electric family, PDO Poker Club, Farmington Mens Poker Group, New Image Dental family and all the Cherokee Casino Friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Delbert and Lora Irene Bland; a brother, Leon Bland; and his daughter, Jessica Williams.

A funeral service was held at Rollins Funeral Home. Interment followed in Bland Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Springdale Senior Center Meals on Wheels or the Elizabeth Richardson Center.

Robert Lester 'Les' Gouldman

Robert Lester "Les" Gouldman, age 76, a resident of Rogers, Arkansas, passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Rogers, Arkansas. He was born December 7, 1945, in Houston, Texas, the son of Robert Verlon Hughes and Dorothy Mae (MacDonald) Hughes.

Les was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing, hiking and all things nature related. He wore many hats in his lifetime including, but not limited to, veterinarian tech, tax collector for the state of Texas, teacher of business tax law, forklift driver for Coca-Cola, funeral director and expert taxidermist, owning and operating his own taxidermy business for many years.

He was preceded in death by his mother, father and his stepfather, Clyde Gouldman.

Survivors include his son, Michael McCormick; granddaughter, Holly McCormick of Allen, Texas; sisters ,Debra Duke and Robin Feree of Conroe, Texas; and his life partner, Nancy Warmack of Lincoln, Arkansas.

Funeral service was held Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. Burial was in the Garrett Creek Cemetery.

Vernon Vance Holland

Vernon Vance Holland, age 83, a resident of Summers, Arkansas, passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Willard Walker Hospice Home in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He was born July 7, 1938, in Wheeler, Arkansas, the son of Bee Bascum and Lucinda Pearl (Jones) Holland.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Daniel Holland; one brother, LB Holland; and two sisters, Hilda Flynn and Wilda Long.

Survivors include his daughter, Debbie Dilley and her husband Joseph; one daughter in law, Letitia Holland; two sisters, Sharlene Sachs and Barbara Wynn; five grandchildren, Angelica Holland, Austin Holland, Joseph Dilley Jr and his wife Cassi, Jennifer Dickenson and her husband Jake, and Jeremy Dilley and his wife Kera; nine great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial service was held Friday, March 25, 2022, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Arkansas.

Mary Lou Spears

Mary Lou Spears, age 91, a resident of Tulsa, Oklahoma, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She was born November 23, 1930, in Gentry, Arkansas, the daughter of Daniel Cleland and Jewel (Osborne) Willis.

She was reared in Washington County, Arkansas. She graduated from Cincinnati High School in 1949, where she played basketball, was a class officer, participated in the plays, was a queen candidate, carnival queen and member of the Glee Club.

She married Billy Don Spears on October 29, 1949, and they were married 68 years before his passing in 2018. When the family moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma, as a wife and mom, she took care of her family and home. After the kids grew up, Mary honed her typing skills and went to work for Tulsa Public Schools as a teacher's aide, became school secretary and worked in administration at the TPS Service Center. She found her love of cross-stitch and has many framed and beautiful pieces. Mary was loved by all who knew her and will be missed dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her infant son, Larry Don Spears; her husband, Billy Don Spears; two brothers, Harold Gene Willis and Samuel Willis; two sisters, Doris Griffin and Polly Meade; and one grandson, Joshua Willoughby.

Survivors include one son, Roger Spears; one daughter, Paula Karen Willoughby; six grandchildren, Steven Roberts, Sammy Roberts, Samantha Roberts Hendrickson, Noah Willoughby, Zachariah Willoughby and Luke Willoughby; thirteen great-grandchildren; one brother, D.C. Willis of Skiatook, Oklahoma.

A funeral service was held March 26, 2022, at Summers Baptist Church in Summers, Arkansas.

Burial was in the Old Union Cemetery in Cincinnati, Arkansas.

