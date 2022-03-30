What’s Happening

FARMINGTON

Kindergarten Registration

Kindergarten registration and screening for Folsom and Williams elementary schools will be Thursday, April 21. Parents or guardians should bring their child in for the screening. Times are 8:15-10:30 a.m. or 1-2:15 p.m.

PRAIRIE GROVE

School Presents 'Beauty and the Beast'

Prairie Grove High School's theatre department will present "Beauty and the Beast" at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Saturday, April 2. Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for those under 18. Tickets can be purchased using the QR code on the PG High School Facebook page. A limited number of tickets will be available to purchase at the door.

Pre-K Registration Opens

Online registration for pre-kindergarten at PG Elementary School is now open. Go to pgtigers.org and select the "Student Registration" tab.

State Park Cleanup

Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park will have a Spring Cleanup Event from 9-11 a.m., Saturday, April 9 in conjunction with the Great American Cleanup and the American Battlefield Trust Park Day. Meet at the visitor center.