Wolves Baseball Ready For Action

LINCOLN -- Pitching development at Lincoln was hampered by late spring weather.

"Honestly, we haven't been able to throw like we need to while it's [been] snowing," said coach J. Keith.

Sophomore Drew Moore is going to be the bread and butter for the Wolves.

"He's going to be our go-to, pretty much every time," Keith said.

Lincoln's other promising sophomore Case Engram, got hurt trying to dunk a basketball before the season. He'll be back whenever the doctors say he's allowed to throw a baseball. He broke his left hand but without medical clearance he can't throw with his right hand.

"When he gets back we'll be really hard to beat because they're both capable. They're going to throw 80-to-83 m.p.h. and top out at 84 m.p.h. at times. They're going to have a chance to really put some numbers up there and open some eyes," Keith said.

Clay Pike returns for his senior season. He played for Lincoln as a freshman and sophomore, then went to Pea Ridge for a year, then came back to Lincoln.

"Having him is going to be good and it's been helpful on the mound," Keith said.

INFIELD

Jackson Endacott at first base is a baseball guy whose played all four years at Lincoln.

"He's really, really good, he gets the game at a higher level than even some coaches," Keith said.

Keith described a spectacular play he witnessed Endacott make. It was a hot shot back at the pitcher, hit the pitcher, then came off and was caught at third base.

Endacott said, "Coach, he's out. It hit off his foot and never touched the ground."

"I would never have seen that," Keith said.

Endacott informed the umpires, they conferred and agreed the batter was out.

"He's like having a third coach out there which is really fun," Keith said.

Paxton Price has locked down second base, which was a question mark earlier in the season due to injuries. Price emerged as the leadoff hitter early into the schedule.

"He just keeps hitting the ball, hey, he doesn't strike out and that's what we ask him to do in that leadoff spot is put it in play," Keith said.

At second base, sophomore Gauge Davis probably solidified the spot for the rest of the year.

"I really don't know that Case can come take it from him to be honest. He hits the ball, he makes routine plays, which makes us a better team on the road," Keith said.

Senior Kyler Calvin plays third base while also running track as a four-sport athlete.

"He plays pretty good over there defensively. He's learning to swing it a little bit better. The covid year really hurt a lot of our guys. They never got to play a lot of baseball before so trying to fill in and do something a little bit different than they're used to.

OUTFIELD

Sophomore Kellar Price plays center field. He rates out as probably the Wolves' best overall outfielder, yet Keith has asked him to work the catcher position at times.

"He's really bought into that and trying to do both and when you ask a kid to play multiple, not just high leverage, but really just difficult positions to play, at center field and catcher you're right in the middle of it," Keith said.

Keith referred to the University of Arkansas baseball program noting their catcher and center fielders are always elite.

"For him to be able to do both of those really says a lot about his work ethic because he started that three weeks ago and he's done a really good job," Keith said.

Senior Rylee Remington plays either side in the outfield. He'll bat eighth or ninth in the lineup yet Keith notes "he can bat in the one hole, too, at times." Remington has started the last two seasons and is a hard worker.

At right field Moore usually starts. Caleb Roy can also play there.

Traegan Pathkiller, a freshman, can really play ball once he sort of gets some confidence. He doesn't quite understand that he's a guy who can play. Once he figures that out he'll be good," Keith said.

Senior Slader McClellan has started in the past and according to Keith developed well running the bases. Ty Burks represents the only left-handed batter on the roster.

"When he's not running bases for us, he's a left out there in the outfield and having him swing it from the left side, be able to bunt, he'll have a place at some point in his career," Keith said.

Burks has started and played well

Harrison Coker-Gauge comes off an injury. He can play multiple spots including right field, left field, second base and has been swinging the bat well.

"When he comes back it will help with our depth," Keith said.

Coley Taylor plays catcher after having to sit out a year when he moved from Prairie Grove.

"He's trying to find his way through there after missing a whole year of high school baseball, which is difficult, but he's working hard," Keith said.

"The main thing is we're just trying to create a culture about baseball and winning and that's something we're working on," Keith said.