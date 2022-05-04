Cards Get 3-Game Win Streak At Harrison

FARMINGTON -- Farmington established a 3-game win streak on Harrison's home field, beating the Goblins 10-2 on Thursday to advance into the District 4A-1 baseball championship .

The Cardinals jumped out to a 9-1 lead after two innings and senior Myles Harvey kept the Goblins from answering as he scattered four hits over six innings while allowing two runs and striking out eight. Farmington avoided a letdown and didn't open any doors for the Goblins. Harrison's runs came off the bats of Logan Plumlee and Beck Jones.

"We kind of put pressure on people and when you score that many runs sometimes they basically can't come back from that. We knew that when we got up 9-1 that we were in that situation against Huntsville a week ago and let that slip away. I think that our kids have learned that we need to put the foot on the neck and finish games out and not let people come back," Harper said.

Farmington provided run support from the start by scoring five runs in the bottom of the first inning with the top-seeded Cardinals getting to bat last in a contest played on Harrison's home field.

Senior shortstop Caden Elsik had two hits and drove in a trio of runs for Farmington, highlighted by a bases-clearing double to cap four runs by the Cardinals, stretching the gap to 9-1. Weston Sills swung his bat, adding three RBIs, and Chase Brown drove in a pair of runs on two hits.

Winning the 4A-1 regular season conference championship became an important cornerstone posturing Farmington for a postseason run. The Cardinals trailed in the league standings at one point, then battled their way into a three-way tie for first place before eventually emerging as conference champions. The race wasn't decided until a head-to-head confrontation against Huntsville won by the Cardinals, 15-14, on Friday, April 22.

"It was an important win to get Huntsville at our place and get that victory that clinched the conference championship outright. That was a big stepping stone in what we were trying to get done, and it's given us a little momentum here. This is kind of an astronomical number but I think we've scored 73 runs while giving up 30 in the last five games and when you score that many runs you're going to put pressure on people and you're going to be successful," Harper said a day later in the aftermath of Farmington's 13-3 District 4A-1 championship victory over Shiloh Christian.