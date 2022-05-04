Crown Those Lady Wolves

LINCOLN -- Lincoln's high-powered offense produced 14 hits while pitcher Brinkley Moreton threw a one-hitter to lead the Lady Wolves to an 8-0 win over Greenland in Saturday's 3A-1 District championship.

"It was a great game, beautiful weather. I think we've had the biggest crowd we've ever had today and it was a lot of fun. The girls came out and did what we do and shut them down," said Lincoln coach Brittany Engel, who guided the Lady Wolves to an unbeaten conference record of 12-0 and a district championship in her first season as head coach.

The hard throwing Moreton racked up 15 strike outs and walked just one batter for Lincoln (26-5). Run support showed up early with leadoff batter Ryleigh Landrum singling into left center to bust an 0-2 count. Moreton walked and Saylor Stidham moved Landrum to third with a sacrifice fly. She scored on Amber Bryant's RBI groundout giving Lincoln a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first and the Lady Wolves never looked back.

The Lady Wolves 14 hits were spread out among Moreton, Landrum, Bryant, Riherd, and Addie Pershall all getting multiple hits. Bryant was 3-for-4 and drove in three runs.

In the second inning Pershall led off with a double. She didn't score on Alexandra Torres' double, but Zella Pomeroy was hit by a pitch to load the bases with Landrum and the top of the order coming up. Landrum did the job by doubling into left field expanding the lead to 3-0. Moreton followed with a single into right field scoring a run. Two batters later Bryant doubled on a 2-0 pitch to push Lincoln's lead to 5-0. Riherd doubled to up the Lady Wolves' home field lead to 6-0.

Valley Springs switched pitchers, pulling starter sophomore Stevie Jennings, who took the loss after allowing six runs in two innings. Reliever Macy Davis, a freshman, yielded one run in four innings.

Moreton doubled into right field to leadoff the fourth and raced to third on Stidham's groundout. In a quality at-bat, Bryant fell behind 0-2 then battled, fouling off four straight pitches after reaching a full count. She eventually singled to plate Moreton for a 7-0 lead.

With Moreton throwing smoke, Valley Springs had no base runners after Jennings hit a single with two outs in the first inning until Moreton hit Karney Horn in the sixth with one out. Horn moved to second on a passed ball, but Lincoln quickly stymied the threat with Bryant tagging the runner out at third during a steal attempt. Moreton ended the inning with a strike out.

Torres made a spectacular catch in the outfield to start the seventh depriving Valley Springs junior Aidan Gorton of a leadoff hit.

"That was big catch for us because that was their best hitter. We knew that if she got on that would probably start something, that would probably spark something for them and that was an amazing catch. It just solidified everything we've got going on and it was pretty awesome," Engel said.

The freshman fireballer issued a walk with two outs in the seventh, but shook that off to wrap up the district crown for Lincoln with one more strike out.

"You don't see this kind of pitching every day," said Valley Springs coach Steve Williams.

The win earned Lincoln the No. 1 seed in this week's Region 1 tournament at Greenland. The Lady Wolves' first game is Thursday at 3 p.m.