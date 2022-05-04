District Championship Belongs To Farmington

FARMINGTON -- Opponents experience a real problem when they can't pitch around Farmington senior slugger Trey Hill, whose grand slam powered a 5-run second inning on the way to a 13-3 championship.

Hill finished with three hits and five RBIs, leading the Cardinals (17-7-1) to a 4A-1 District baseball tournament title Friday with a solid 13-3 defeat of Shiloh Christian at Harrison.

"This team is basically jelling together and people are producing up and down the lineup. You just can't pitch around Trey Hill because Michael White will hurt you and on down the lineup with Caden Elsik in the six, Weston Sills in the seven I think that up and down the lineup we're doing a real good job of picking up runs and winning the inning," said Farmington coach Jay Harper.

White knocked a 3-run homer out of the ballpark in the first inning, establishing an early Cardinal lead. He drove in four runs for the Cardinals. Case Enderland added three hits and scored a quartet of runs, while Kyson Bridges chipped in a solo home run.

"We hit the ball really well to start the game. We had three home runs. Trey Hill, Michael White and Kyson Bridges had the home runs. We jumped on them early. It was 5-0 and we scored four more to make it 9-1," Harper said.

Hill blasted his grand slam during a five-run explosion in the second for Farmington, forcing the Saints to fight an uphill battle playing from a multiple run deficit. The Saints entered the tournament as a No. 3 seed, which forced them to win two games just to get into the district championship. The Saints threw Caleb Anderson against Prairie Grove on Wednesday.

While Anderson wasn't available for pitching duty, he drove in all three runs for Shiloh Christian, but the Saints ran headlong into a wall when challenging Farmington's defense.

"Chase Brown pitched and did a good job for us and then Weston Sills came in and closed it. We played really good defense today. We turned two double plays. The Elsik brothers did a great job up the middle and turned two double plays and we really hit the ball well up and down the lineup," Harper said.

Both double plays began with freshman Luke Elsik fielding a ball from his second base position, then throwing the ball to his big brother, senior shortstop Caden Elsik, covering for him. Caden Elsik then relayed the ball to first base for the second out.

Those twin exploits showcasing a pair of brothers playing their one season of high school baseball together add to Harper's legacy of memories. He recently celebrated his 300th win at the school.

"To have those two play defense up the middle I'm always confident that we're going to make plays and they really did a good job today of making plays. Our defense was outstanding, our pitching was outstanding, and obviously our offense was. We beat them 13-3 and when we score that many runs we're tough to beat," Harper said.

The championship bonus gives Farmington a No. 1 seed going into this week's Class 4A North Regional tournament at Morrilton. Farmington opens the regional against 4A-4 No. 4 seed Heber Springs at 3 p.m. Thursday.

"Going down south to Morrilton for regionals. We wanted to be the No. 1 seed. We have the No. 1 seed, so now we got to go take care of business. It's one game at a time now. You got to get that first victory to advance and that's all that we're worried about," Harper said.

Shiloh Christian matches up against 4A-4 No. 3 seed Ozark at 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Huntsville, which Shiloh Christian defeated in the semifinals, as well as tournament host, Harrison, also advance to regional play.