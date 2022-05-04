Farmington Girls Beat Berryville 2-0

FARMINGTON 2022 GIRLS SOCCER

Date^Score^Opponent^Result

March 1^Alma^Tie^1-1

March 3^at Greenwood^Tie^1-1

March 7^at Grove, Okla.^Tie^1-1

March 14^Harrison^Loss^0-6

March 29^Gentry^Win^5-0

April 1^Harrison^Loss^0-5

April 8^at Dardanelle^Loss^1-3

April 19^Prairie Grove^Win^1-0

April 21^at Shiloh Christian^Loss^1-3

April 26^Berryville^Win^2-0

FARMINGTON -- Farmington defeated Berryville, 2-0, in girls soccer action on Monday, April 25, on goals by junior Lynley Bowen and sophomore Matisse Ames.

The Lady Cardinals picked up their second win of the season to place their season record at 2-4-3. Farmington opened the season with three straight ties against Alma on March 1, Greenwood on March 3 and Grove, Okla., on March 7, all by identical 1-1 scores.

On March 14 Harrison handed the Lady Cardinals a 6-0 loss with Noelle Pall, Clare Barger and Jette Kreymann each scoring two goals apiece. Elise Bell set up Pall two goals on corner kicks and assisted on Kreymann's first goal. Barger's two goals were unassisted while Kreymann's second goal came off an assist by Liani Cash. The Lady Goblins' goalkeeper, Sydney Hobson, had a save. Harrison improved to 4-2-1 with the win.

Farmington rebounded two weeks later, coming off spring break with a 5-0 win on March 29 over Gentry, then sustained losses on April 1 to Harrison (5-0) and on April 8 at Dardanelle (3-1) before getting its first win of the season on April 19 against rival, Prairie Grove, by a 1-0 score. The Lady Cardinals lost 3-1 on April 21 at Shiloh Christian in Springdale.