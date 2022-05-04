Lady Cardinals Fall One Run Short

FARMINGTON -- Farmington mounted a furious rally over two innings to pull even but lost the District 4A-1 softball championship 6-5 to Gravette in extra innings at Harrison Saturday.

The Lady Cardinals (16-6, 7-2) overcame a 5-0 deficit at the end of the fifth inning, but couldn't answer after Gravette retook the lead on a sacrifice fly with a base runner on in the eighth inning. Sydney Kildow lined out to right field in the eighth but drove in Trinity Burnette, who was stationed at second at the start of the extra inning.

"It's disappointing to compete like that at the end and not find a way to get the victory," said Farmington coach Jason Shirey.

With their backs to the wall Farmington fought to stay in the game. Senior Grace Boatright hit a home run leading off the sixth, then Farmington put some clutch hits together, scoring on singles by Kamryn Uher and Kennedy Griggs in the sixth that reduced Gravette's lead to 5-3.

Kamryn Uher made another clutch hit, which combined with a Lady Lion error with two on in the bottom of the seventh enabled the Lady Cardinals to catch up.

"There for those two innings everbody kind of contributed. They either got a hit or a walk, found a way to get on base," Jason Shirey said.

Brooke Handle earned the win for Gravette, allowing 10 hits and five runs over eight innings while striking out two and walking five. Kamryn Uher (10-3) was charged with the loss for the Lady Cardinals in relief. She went three innings, allowing one run on one hit with one striking out and no walks.

"Their pitcher did what she does. We didn't make an adjustment very soon. It took us two times through the lineup to put a ball in play hard so it's a credit to them for finding a way to win a game," Jason Shirey said.

Morgan Uher started for Farmington. She lasted five innings, allowing eight hits and five runs while striking out one and walking one.

In the second inning, Gravette took the lead on Burnett's sacrifice fly. The Lady Lions scored three runs in the third inning with Handle and Paige Greer driving in runs. Gravette scored one more in the top of the sixth.

Meghan Woodmancy, Kildow, Keeley Elsea and Greer each had multiple hits for the Lady Lions, who combined for nine hits.. Elsea had a double.

"We were down 5-0 going into the bottom of the sixth. We scored three then. We scored two in the bottom of the seventh to tie it up, had the bases loaded. Then we went to extra innings. We held them to one run and then we failed to score in the bottom of the eighth. It took us basically six innings to get to that point. We weren't vary sharp starting out, We paid for it," Jason Shirey said.

Despite the setback, Farmington moves on. The Lady Cardinals take a No. 2 seed into Thursday's 4A North Regional at Morrilton. Their first game pits them against Dardanelle on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. Earlier this season the Lady Cardinals beat the Sandlizards 9-0 at home in March, but this game site will be on a neutral field.

"We got to find a way to get better. You got to go out and do it again. It doesn't matter. Everybody starts 0-0 again," Jason Shirey said.

Farmington 7, Pea Ridge 0

Farmington advanced into the championship with a 7-0 semifinal win over Pea Ridge Thursday on the strength of Kamryn Uher's four-hit shutout. Over seven innings, she struck out one and walked none.

Morgan Uher (3-for-3, two doubles, 2 RBIs) and Isabella Hulsey (2 RBIs) both doubled giving Farmington a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

The Lady Cardinals scored four more runs in the third inning with Morgan Uher, Hulsey, and Kamryn Uher each driving in runs. Senior Remington Adams went yard in the fourth inning. Adams was 2-for-3 with a double, home run and RBI.

Emory Bowlin took the loss for Pea Ridge. In six innings, Bowlin allowed eight hits and seven runs while striking out three and walking one.