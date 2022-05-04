Lady Wolves Disdain Distractions

LINCOLN -- Greenland walked Brinkley Moreton every time she came up to bat but Lincoln made the Lady Pirates pay in an 8-0 win Friday that put them in the district finals.

"It was obviously a challenge to not have Brinkley hitting, but they put her on base and we scored her almost every single time she was on base so that works. They put the pressure on our other girls to perform and they did," said Lincoln coach Brittany Engel, who picked up her first postseason win.

A controversial play occurred the second time Moreton got on base with an intentional walk. She moved to second on Saylor Stidham's two run double that gave the Lady Wolves a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning, then was called out when she collided with Greenland's shortstop on a hit up the middle by Amber Bryant.

Lincoln coach Brittany Engel appealed the ruling but the call was upheld and Greenland managed to get out of the inning without giving up any more runs.

Engel praised the Lady Wolves for handling that situation and psychological tactics employed by people in the stands.

"There was a lot of jawing back and forth. I want it to be about the kids so it's nice to see them not worrying about what's going on everywhere else and just do what we've been doing," Engel said.

Kristine Rhine led off the fourth for Lincoln with a triple into right field. After a pop-up for the first out, Lincoln senior Alexandra Torres plated Rhine by smacking a double into left field. Zella Pomeroy reached a full count on a called strike, then calmly took ball four. Torres had already stolen third so that postured runners at the corners for Ryleigh Landrum, whose sacrifice fly drove in the Lady Wolves' fourth run.

Greenland opted to give Moreton another free pass and Stidham again brought her home, this time with a two-run double, upping Lincoln's lead to 6-0. Bryant reached on an error that saw her go all the way to third base with a run scoring.

The inning concluded with a strikeout and Lincoln leading 7-0.

Moreton was issued another intentional walk in the sixth and scored all the way from first on a triple RBI by Bryant to account for Lincoln's eighth run of the contest.

"She's quick, she's fast and she's smart on the bases so having her on the bases was helpful even if she didn't hit the ball. I knew our other girls would be able to perform," Engel said.

Engel said she didn't blame Greenland for employing the intentional walk strategy, especially after the last meeting of the schools when Moreton hit three home runs and drove in 14 runs.

Moreton overpowered Greenland in the chalked circle. She needed only 12 pitches, 11 of which were strikes, to retire the Lady Pirates in order in the first inning. She replicated the feat in the second by throwing 10 strikes out of 12 pitches and again in the third with nine strikes placed in the zone out of 12 total pitches, and once more in the fourth inning with 11 coming in for strikes out of 15 pitches.

Greenland finally got a runner on base with a bunt single in the fifth with two outs, but couldn't advance her. Moreton fanned the next batter, looking at a called strike three. The Lady Pirates got another runner aboard in the sixth on an error but that again came with two outs. Moreton induced the next batter to groundout to third base, leaving the runner stranded.

She threw nothing but strikes in the seventh inning. Each Greenland batter was able to foul off one pitch but they all came on an 0-2 count and Moreton struck each one out swinging on the next pitch.