MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln players endeavor to keep the ball away from their goal during a 2-1 loss to Thaden Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Ashanti Pena scored for the Lady Wolves.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln players endeavor to keep the ball away from their goal during a 2-1 loss to Thaden Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Ashanti Pena scored for the Lady Wolves.



Print Headline: Lady Wolves Soccer

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content