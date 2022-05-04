Pedal Pops Seeks Rezoning For Parking Lot

FARMINGTON -- Farmington Planning Commission's April 25 meeting included public hearings on the final plat for a subdivision, a request to rezone property and a request for a conditional use permit for a fireworks stand.

The commission unanimously approved a request from Mike Thompson with Pops Holdings LLC and the owner of Pedal Pops on Main Street, to rezone 0.2 acres at 175 W. Vine St., from R-2, single-family residential, to R-O, residential-office.

Thompson's rezoning application says he wants to use the property to build an off-site employee parking lot for his Pedal Pops business. The rezoning request now goes before Farmington City Council on May 9 for final approval.

Thompson also has another request pending before the City Council. He has asked the city to abandon its easement at the end of South Hill Street and he would use the easement to provide more land for his parking lot. This easement is in a flood plain near the creek.

The council will hold a public hearing on Thompson's request to abandon the easement at its May 9 meeting.

In other action, the commission approved the final plat for Phase 1 of Summerfield Subdivision, located west of North Hunter Street. The first phase has about 117 lots for single-family homes on 55 acres. The property is owned by DRP Holdings, LLC.

The commission also approved a conditional use permit for a fireworks stand at 380 W. Main St., presented by Meramec Specialty Co.